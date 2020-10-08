LIVE on WJHL.com at 8:30 p.m.: Johnson City Commission candidate forum

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Eight candidates for the Johnson City board of commissioners will meet tonight in a forum that will be streamed here on wjhl.com.

Voters in Johnson City will vote to fill three city commission seats.

News Channel 11’s Josh Smith will moderate the forum.

You can watch the event on https://t.co/bdvqwaPuAh and our WJHL Facebook page at 8:30 p.m.

The candidates will answer questions about key issues in Johnson City.

The forum comes just days before the start of early voting leading up to the November 3 election.

The Johnson City Washington County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the forum.

News Channel 11 will stream the event live on this website and on the WJHL Facebook page.

The forum will last from 8:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Look for complete coverage ahead of the forum starting on News Channel 11 at 5 o’clock.