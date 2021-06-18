Press briefing on Summer Wells, missing Rogersville 5-year-old

Investigators are set to release more information regarding the search for Summer Wells, a Rogersville 5-year-old who officials say disappeared from her home on Tuesday.

Wells’ father spoke to News Channel 11 earlier today, stating that he believes she was taken.

The AMBER Alert lists the following details for Summer.

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.

