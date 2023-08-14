(WJHL) — A new Tornado Warning has been issued for Carter, Sullivan, and Washington counties until 11 p.m.

Previous:

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Greene, Hawkins, Sullivan, and Washington (TN) counties until 10:30 p.m.

Previous:

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Hawkins County until 10:30 p.m.

According to the warning, at 9:38 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rogersville, moving east at 25 mph.

Those in the warning area should seek shelter immediately.

This is a developing story.