JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A controlled burn on Holston Mountain can be seen from across the Tri-Cities.

James Heaton with the Tennessee Division of Forestry told News Channel 11 on Tuesday that the U.S. Forest Service was conducting the burn on Holston Mountain.

The U.S. Forest Service said the burn was prescribed to clear hazardous fuels and smaller trees so old trees can grow. 500 acres are set to be burned Tuesday, and an additional 500 acres in Unicoi County near Embreeville will be burned Wednesday.

The smoke from the fire can be seen in multiple localities across the Tri-Cities. Viewers in Elizabethton and Johnson City have reported seeing the smoke.

To watch a live view of the fire from News Channel 11’s Buffalo Mountain camera, click here.