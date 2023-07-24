KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The “August under the Stars” live concert series will return to Allandale Mansion next month.

City officials announced the lineup for this year’s series, which will include jazz, blues, and country music performers.

The concerts will be held at the amphitheater.

The concert series will also feature a variety of food trucks. Bays Mountain Brewing, Los Pollitos Loco Tacos, Uptown Cheesesteak Company, Dip’s Ice Cream, and a lemonade stand will be set up each week. Eshta Egyptian Street Food will also be set up on Aug. 3 and Baked and Loaded on Aug. 17.

Gates will open at 5 p.m., food and drink sales will begin at 5:30 p.m., and concerts will start at 7 p.m.

The concerts are free and open to the public.