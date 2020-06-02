LIVE BLOG: Tuesday night protest in Johnson City

UPDATE 7:25 PM: Anslee Daniel reports that some of the protesters started to line the sidewalks near the Johnson City Police Department on East Main Street.

UPDATE 7:15 PM: Mayor Jenny Brock was speaking with protesters that gathered outside of City Hall and the Johnson City Police Department Tuesday night.

Organizers are speaking with those participating. One of the leaders tell me this started coming together around 8 this morning. pic.twitter.com/JVXWmpt0D3 — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) June 2, 2020

UPDATE 6:55 PM: Protesters have arrived at the Johnson City Police Department.

The protest has arrived to the Johnson City Police Dept. pic.twitter.com/yihINsAxNd — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) June 2, 2020

UPDATE 6:41 PM: Protesters have left Founders Park in downtown Johnson City and are now headed toward the Johnson City Police Department.

UPDATE 6:25 PM: News Channel 11’s Mackenzie Moore and Bianca Marais report that there were people waiting for the Black Lives Matter caravan in downtown Jonesborough.

Bystanders in downtown Jonesborough waved, cheered and applauded protesters in the #BlackLivesMatter caravan demonstration through parts of the Tri-Cities @ABCTriCities @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/qu4UGJLMYm — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) June 2, 2020

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A peaceful protest is now underway at Founders Park in Downtown Johnson City to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

HAPPENING NOW: People are gathering in Founder’s Park for a peaceful protest set to start at 6pm. Full coverage on @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/g4eB4p4Eeh — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) June 2, 2020

This comes less than 24 hours after 11 protesters were arrested following a protest that lasted into the overnight hours on Monday.

Protesters are expected to walk from Founders Park and downtown towards the Johnson City Police Department within the hour.

Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock has arrived to the protest at Founder’s Park. pic.twitter.com/Ugu3A35Zjb — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) June 2, 2020

There is also a Black Lives Matter caravan happening Tuesday evening where protesters were driving from Johnson City to Jonesborough and making stops along the way.

Protesters are setting of on a caravan demonstration in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement @ABCTriCities @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/AMEGWvrnkF — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) June 2, 2020

The end of the route will be at the Memorial Park Community Center.

