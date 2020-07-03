LIVE BLOG: Protests in Marion, Va.

MARION, Va. (WJHL)- Marion, Virginia police along with several other agencies are monitoring two separate protest events scheduled for Friday.

Law enforcement officials previously said in a release that, “Participants and residents should be prepared to see a massive law enforcement presence in the downtown area, throughout town, and areas surrounding the event locations.”

UPDATE 2:10 PM:

2:10 update – things have calmed down in Marion. The patriot rally is still underway, mostly just people hanging out on the sidewalks.



The BLM rally is expected to begin around 4. — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) July 3, 2020

UPDATE 1:27 PM:

UPDATE 1:05 PM:

An argument is breaking out below the Confederate monument in Marion pic.twitter.com/E6gR1lg6kS — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) July 3, 2020

UPDATE 12:53 PM:

Patriot rally getting underway in Marion pic.twitter.com/hFSEwjjYqN — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) July 3, 2020

UPDATE 12:31 PM:

UPDATE 12 PM:

News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck reports people have started to arrive for the planned protests in Marion, Virginia.

We’re in Marion, Va today ahead of two planned protests.



The Marion PD has called this “the largest deployment of law enforcement resources in the region’s recent history.” pic.twitter.com/Bvi3lxiuRu — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) July 3, 2020

