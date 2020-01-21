LIVE @ 5:30: Washington County, Va. authorities set to hold news conference about ongoing death investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 learned late Tuesday afternoon that authorities in Washington County, Virginia are scheduled to hold a news conference regarding the death of a 79-year-old woman late last week.

Authorities said previously Alberta Susan Warren, 79, of Glade Spring, was found inside her vehicle in an abandoned parking area on Widener Valley Road near the Smyth County line on Thursday.

Investigators said she had been shot.

In an e-mail, authorities said they would be providing an update about this case at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

We will work to stream that news conference on-air, on WJHL.com and on our WJHL Facebook page.