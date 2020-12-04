LIVE @ 5:30 PM: News Channel 11 to air Founders Park, King Commons tree lighting ceremonies

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11’s Josh Smith will help city officials ring in the holiday season Friday evening in downtown Johnson City.

Josh will report LIVE from Founders Park at 5:30 as city officials turn on the lights for the ‘Christmas in the Park’ event.

At 6 p.m., Josh will report from King Commons where the city’s official tree will also light up marking the start of the holiday season.

The ‘Christmas in the Park’ event at Founders Park downtown will run from December 5 to January 1.

There will be no admission charge for the event.

You can watch a LIVE feed of the tree lighting ceremony on WJHL.com HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss