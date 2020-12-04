LIVE @ 5:30 PM: News Channel 11 to air Founders Park, King Commons tree lighting ceremonies

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11’s Josh Smith will help city officials ring in the holiday season Friday evening in downtown Johnson City.

Josh will report LIVE from Founders Park at 5:30 as city officials turn on the lights for the ‘Christmas in the Park’ event.

At 6 p.m., Josh will report from King Commons where the city’s official tree will also light up marking the start of the holiday season.

The ‘Christmas in the Park’ event at Founders Park downtown will run from December 5 to January 1.

There will be no admission charge for the event.

You can watch a LIVE feed of the tree lighting ceremony on WJHL.com HERE.