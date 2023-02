KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 76th annual Kingsport Chamber Dinner is underway at the MeadowView Marriot Conference Resort & Convention Center.

The reception begins at 6 p.m. with dinner and the program starts at 7 p.m.

Entertainment will be provided by Party on the Moon, and News Channel 11’s Josh Smith and Sara Diamond will emcee the event.

You can watch a live stream of the events leading up to Party on the Moon’s performance above.