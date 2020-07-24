Little Pond Fire ‘not expected to grow’

File photo of the Little Pond Fire in Carter County.

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Forestry officials do not expect a small forest fire burning near Watauga Lake to spread.

The Cherokee National Forest said the Little Pond Fire remained about five acres in size as of Friday morning. It is zero percent contained, but forestry officials said “the fire is not expected to grow” after significant rain Thursday and Friday.

The fire is located about 1.5 miles southeast of Fish Springs Marina on Watauga Lake and seven miles east of the Hampton community.

Forestry officials said the fire was about one acre in size when it was discovered last Saturday on the upper slopes on Little Pond Mountain south of Watauga Lake. It is located on steep terrain that is difficult to access.

They believe the fire was caused by lightning.

Seven personnel, a helicopter, and a fire engine are assigned to the fire.

No structures are threatened and no closures are in place.

Forestry officials said there will be no further updates on the fire unless “significant activity occurs.”