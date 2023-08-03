BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Support survivors of breast cancer by attending the “Little Pink Dress Party” on August 26.

The fundraiser is happening at 620 State Street Suite #1003 in Bristol, Tennessee at 6:30 p.m.

It’s an effort to raise money for the “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk in October.

At the party, there will be hors d’oeuvres, a jazz band and a fashion show for local boutiques.

All of the models will be cancer survivors and caregivers.

One cancer survivor of 14 years, Carolyn Howard, is the organizer and sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about the upcoming fundraiser.

Danny Jimenez with the Bristol Casino touched on the importance of their partnership with the non-profit.