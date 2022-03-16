JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Prison lockdowns — a common response to understaffing — can lead to all sorts of serious issues behind the walls at places like Northeast Correctional Center (NECX) in Mountain City.

Despite a major December pay increase that shot Tennessee correctional officer (CO) pay past that of most starting teachers, Northeast Correctional Complex actually had a smaller security staff on its payroll months later. Lockdowns, which restrict inmates to their cells for much or all of the day, continue in response.

“We do have problems,” Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) Assistant Commissioner for Prisons Lee Dotson told News Channel 11. “We acknowledge those issues.”

“Those issues” are of the type State Rep. Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport) mentioned in a December story about staffing shortages. A retired law enforcement officer who chairs the House Corrections subcommittee, Hulsey mentioned inmates using cell phones to threaten families of other inmates, “almost in a sense holding other inmates hostage to get money,” among the serious issues occurring behind the walls.

Staff members work near the entrance of Northeast Correctional Complex in Mountain City, Tenn. in December, 2021 — just before a large raise went into effect. (WJHL Photo)

The problems extend beyond inmate-on-inmate issues, though. A CO at NECX received minor injuries after being stabbed in February.

“Our office of investigations and conduct as well as our internal affairs investigators at the facility look at the complaints that are received and work to identify those folks that are responsible and prosecute them,” Dotson said.

He said the problem has built up for years and has multiple causes. Hulsey said the turnaround would “not be an overnight process.”

Dotson insisted the tide was beginning to turn at NECX and other state prisons following the pay increase. It brought starting pay to $44,500 for a job people can qualify for straight out of high school. A $5,000 bonus for people who sign on and stay at least a year is still on offer as well.

“I think with Northeast, since December the 16th, we’ve hired 37 new officers,” Dotson said. “We’ve got 10 folks in the academy right now that are going to be getting out here in the next week or so,” he added.

Those new arrivals will make a small difference in what remains a large problem. Between November 15, 2021 and Feb. 25, TDOC hired 48 new staff to work at NECX, but 56 people either quit or got fired during the same period.

A month before the pay increase bumped starting correction officer (CO) pay by 37%, to $44,500, NECX had 200 security staff employed for a 37% vacancy rate among its 318 total security positions. The most common “CO II”‘ position had an even higher vacancy rate of 44% as just 136 employees were on staff for 241 positions.

On Feb. 25, the prison had 10 fewer regular COs (126) and 11 fewer security employees overall.

Including non-security staff positions, which total 120 of NECX’s 437 slots, the prison’s net total of employees has dropped by 68 since Jan. 1, 2021.

What are the costs?

When a prison doesn’t have nearly enough guards working, staff safety takes precedence. Often that means lockdowns, Dotson said.

“Whether that be based on a unit at a time, a housing unit or a pod, if it’s the entire facility — if you go to restricted movement with the inmate population,” he said.

Those restrictions can be complete, or they can involve what he called “controlled movements.”

“You’ve got staffing levels where you can’t do everything you want to do but you can still get the population out so that you can feed them to provide some sense of interaction for those folks where you take that steel door out from between.

“Because I’m going to be honest with you here — the inmate population needs to be able to interact with the staff on that face-to-face level. That is where the population receives considerable positive feedback and support.”

Strike Force members search a cell at Northeast Correctional Complex in Mountain City, Tenn. in March 2021. The announced search yielded a large number of drugs, weapons and other contraband. (Photo courtesy Tennessee Department of Correction)

Dotson said prisoners and employees alike suffer when positions stay unfilled. For one thing, the type of programming aimed at giving inmates a better foundation for life upon release is often among the first things to go. When a unit or a whole prison is locked down, even if teachers and counselors are available, those face-to-face interactions don’t happen or occur less frequently than desired.

“Because security will take the lead … you may not be able to offer everything that you want to offer at the time you want to offer it, or in the volume or the frequency,” Dotson said.

That programming can give inmates “focus and drive,” he said.

“If the population are focused on preparation for return to society, then they’re less likely to act out. So it’s not just a negative impact on security, staffing can negatively impact a number of operations.”

Staff, meanwhile, can end up with mandatory overtime.

“There is overtime that folks are working, but again, we’re making sure that folks are not forced over too often,” Dotson said. “That’s just the nature of law enforcement. You have to cover the post, we have to run the prisons.”

Nowhere to go but up?

Dotson said the problem at Tennessee’s prisons goes back to well before the COVID-19 pandemic. When the economy is humming as Tennessee’s was before the pandemic hit and is again, working inside a prison all day doesn’t tend to rise high on people’s lists of attractive opportunities.

But increased vacancy levels in law enforcement have played out across all states regardless of their economic vitality at the moment. Public safety is an environment many people aren’t suited for, Dotson said.

In Mountain City, staffing levels stack up to about the middle of the pack statewide.

“We’ve got at least four other facilities in the state that have a higher vacancy rate for correctional officer positions, and the overall vacancy rate for correctional staff is higher at a couple facilities,” Dotson said.

To try and push numbers higher, TDOC’s public information officers are trying everything from targeted social media advertisements to direct outreach to other states. The state has made it easier for retired officers to work part-time. Non-security staff can pull shifts. Opportunities to earn premium overtime have increased.

Dotson said the signs point to TDOC not just being at the bottom of its labor shortage, but “coming out of it.” He said that includes an improvement in retention rates and less of a revolving door.

“We’re losing in a two-month period, through attrition or whatever, what we would see in a month’s time prior to the raise,” he said.

How long it might be before staffing levels ease the strain on COs and provide enough coverage to replace lockdowns with constructive time outside the cell for inmates is an answer Dotson said he doesn’t have. Even as the recruitment efforts and higher pay slowly draw people in, another challenge looms on the horizon.

He said NECX is a “prototypical facility” that came online in the 1980s and some of the current staff have been around about as long as the buildings themselves.

“You got a lot of folks that started working at Northeast at the same time and a lot of the folks are at retirement,” Dotson said.

“So even though we may be hiring a large number of folks across the state we still have people that are retiring, because they’ve given that measure. They’ve provided great support to the state and to the citizens of the state and to the department throughout their public safety career, and some of them have decided it’s time to go ahead and retire.”

Who will replace those veterans, and how TDOC will cope with that loss of institutional knowledge is no longer a question for another day.