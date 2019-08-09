Little Chicago Festival in Johnson City brings music, arts to community

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Downtown Johnson City will be full of entertainment this weekend.

The annual Little Chicago Downtown Music and Arts Festival starts at 1 p.m. today and lasts until 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The event was created by the Johnson City Downtown Merchant’s Associated for the community to enjoy live music, art and activities.

This weekend’s music lineup is featured below. Anyone wanting to learn more about the event can visit the festival’s Facebook event page here.

Friday Nelson Stage

Time | Band

2:00 – 2:45 | 7 Mile Mushroom

3:30 – 4:15 | Jesse Lewis and the Country Club

5:00 – 5:45 | Us, If

6:30 – 7:15 | Jacob Moore

8:00 – 8:45 | Love Unit

9:30 -10:30 | Jackdaw’s 7

Friday Main Stage

Time | Band

1:00 – 1:45 | Mind Modes

2:30 – 3:15 | Donnie & the Dry Heavers

4:00 – 4:45 | The Keep

5:30 – 6:15 | A Great Disaster

7:00 – 7:45 | Rhythm & The Roosevelts

8:30 – 9:15 | The Kindest People

10:00 – 10:45 | Natural Born Leaders

Saturday Nelson Stage

Time | Band

12:30 – 1:15 | Sterling Springs

2:00 – 2:45 | Gipsy Danger

3:30 – 4:15 | American Dropouts

5:00 – 5:45 | The Pythia

6:30 – 7:15 | Seasons of Me

8:00 – 8:45 | HAAL

9:30 -10:30 | Indighost

Saturday Main Stage

Time | Band

1:00 – 1:45 | Sammy Guns

2:30 – 3:15 Loose Leaves

4:00 – 4:45 | Doctor Ocular

5:30 – 6:15 | Cutthroat Shamrock

7:00 – 8:45 | Caleb Johnson, American Idol 13 Winner

9:15 -10:45 | DJ Breese Block Party