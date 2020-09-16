LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5:30

Little Animals Brewery to host grand opening of taproom in Johnson City Friday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Little Animals Brewery announced on Wednesday that a grand opening will be held on Friday, September 18 for its new taproom.

The taproom will be open Friday through Sunday from 2-8 p.m.

According to a post from the brewery, masks are required inside except when seated at a table.

Furniture has been appropriately spaced to accommodate for social distancing.

Seating is currently limited to 28 seats inside the taproom and nine outside.

Beer will be served in plastic cups only for the time being.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss