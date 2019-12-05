LISTEN: The 911 call that led to police response, lockdown at Dobyns-Bennett

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — News Channel 11 has obtained a recording of the 911 call that prompted Kingsport police officers to respond to Dobyns-Bennett High School last month.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, officers responded to DB on November 20 after someone called 911 around 12:05 p.m. and reported seeing two people with guns in the Highland Community near the school.

The school campus was placed on lockdown out of “an abundance of caution.”

“Well, we just saw two kids at the end of the block and one of them had a gun and they were walking toward DB…in that direction,” the caller told a 911 dispatcher.

The dispatcher then asked the caller about the type of gun.

“What kind of handgun? It was just all black, my friend, he was walking through my house and he saw it and when he got here he told me about it,” the caller responded.

The dispatcher then asked for clarification.

“Just a handgun. They walked out of the house he said that he cocked it, yeah one cocked it and started walking in that direction.”

There was already an increased police presence at DB that day due to a threatening note found the day before. KPD said that due to tensions already being high, several students panicked and ran from the campus.

The police department says officers never located any armed individuals near the school.

