LISTEN: First responders conduct Last Call for Big Stone Gap Officer Michael Chandler

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The audio of Micheal Chandler’s last call has been released to the public.

A social media post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office contains the audio of Wise County Sheriff’s Office Central Dispatcher Supervisor Billie Laney conducting “The Last Call” for fallen Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

You can view the post and hear the audio in the post by clicking here.

During the call, you can hear the emotion in the voice of Laney.

According to the post, dispatchers were able to hear Chandler’s last words on the night that he was fatally injured which were, “Tell my family that I love them.”

Chandler was shot in the line of duty while performing a welfare check on an individual inside an empty house.

Chandler’s funeral service Wednesday was attended by hundreds of people, and first responder agencies from at least three states participated in a graveside procession for him Thursday morning.