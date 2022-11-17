According to most child experts, children can start enjoying ice skating as early as 2 years old.

(WJHL) — Ice skating rinks in the Tri-Cities are opening back up again for the public to enjoy.

News Channel 11 has compiled a list of places where you can lace up your skates and slide into the holiday season.

JOHNSON CITY

ETSU’s first synthetic outdoor ice rink will be open to students and the public. A free grand opening will be held from 4-8 p.m. on December 2.

Where: University Commons outside the DP Culp Center

When: December – January

For more information, click here.

BRISTOL

Bristol Motor Speedway’s ice rink is in place as a fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities’ Bristol chapter.

Where: Bristol Motor Speedway

When: November 17 – January 15

For more information, click here.

ELIZABETHTON

Tickets for Carter County Bank’s Skate by the Doe Ice Rink went on sale on November 17. The ice rink has reportedly doubled in size since last season.

Where: Covered Bridge Park

When: Opens for the season on November 26

For more information, click here.