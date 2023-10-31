TENNESSEE (WJHL) — Northeast Regional County Health Departments are participating in the statewide Fight Flu ’23 effort on Nov. 1.
The following locations will provide free flu shots to all Tennesseans who are eligible, six months and older.
- Carter County
- Elizabethton High School
- 9 a.m. – noon
- Greene County
- Trinity United Methodist Church
- 9 a.m. – noon
- Hancock County
- Hancock County Health Department
- 2 – 5 p.m.
- Hawkins County – Church Hill
- Hawkins County – Church Hill Health Department
- 2 – 5 p.m.
- Church Hill Senior Citizen Center and Public Library Complex
- 10 – 11 a.m.
- Hawkins County – Rogersville
- Hawkins County – Rogersville Health Department
- 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Johnson County
- Johnson County Health Department
- 2:30 – 6 p.m.
- Unicoi County
- Unicoi County Health Department
- Noon – 4 p.m.
- Washington County, Tennessee
- Washington County, Tennessee Health Department
- 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
‘’We want to protect as many people as we can in our communities from the flu,” Northeast
Regional Health Office Medical Director, Dr. David Kirschke, said. “Getting an annual flu
shot is the best way to protect yourself and everyone around you”
