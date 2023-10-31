TENNESSEE (WJHL) — Northeast Regional County Health Departments are participating in the statewide Fight Flu ’23 effort on Nov. 1.

The following locations will provide free flu shots to all Tennesseans who are eligible, six months and older.

Carter County Elizabethton High School 9 a.m. – noon

Greene County Trinity United Methodist Church 9 a.m. – noon

Hancock County Hancock County Health Department 2 – 5 p.m.

Hawkins County – Church Hill Hawkins County – Church Hill Health Department 2 – 5 p.m. Church Hill Senior Citizen Center and Public Library Complex 10 – 11 a.m.

Hawkins County – Rogersville Hawkins County – Rogersville Health Department 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Johnson County Johnson County Health Department 2:30 – 6 p.m.

Unicoi County Unicoi County Health Department Noon – 4 p.m.

Washington County, Tennessee Washington County, Tennessee Health Department 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.



‘’We want to protect as many people as we can in our communities from the flu,” Northeast

Regional Health Office Medical Director, Dr. David Kirschke, said. “Getting an annual flu

shot is the best way to protect yourself and everyone around you”

To learn more about the statewide effort, click here.