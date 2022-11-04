JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Aside from the Tennessee Vols game against Georgia Saturday — which will air on CBS — what is there to do this weekend?
The obvious choice may be to cook up some good game foods and invite family and friends over to watch the Vols take on the Bulldogs, but for those who aren’t fans of either team — or football in general, for that matter — fret not! News Channel 11 has a list for you.
Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022
The S’more Run Johnson City
Where: Tweetsie Trail Head at Legion and Alabama streets
When: The first wave starts at 4 p.m.
More: $40 registration. Click here for additional information
Ophelia and Company grand opening
What: A new boutique is opening in Johnson City
Where: 109 Cherry St. Ste. 20
When: 10 a.m. through 8 p.m.
More: The grand opening will include snacks, drinks and giveaways
Milligan’s The Pirates of Penzance
What: A musical theatre and orchestra performance
Where: Mary B. Martin Auditorium in Seeger Chapel
When: 7:30 p.m.
Low Country Boil Fundraiser
What: Featuring Zach McNabb and the Tennessee Esquires
Where: First Baptist Church in Erwin
When: 6 p.m.
More: For additional information, call 423-461-3500
A Walk in Their Boots
What: 11th annual all-era military timeline and a tribute to American soldiers
Where: Tipton Haynes State Historic Site
When: 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.
More: Battle re-enactments, weapons demos, military vehicles, lecture series and more
Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022
51st Annual Greeneville Woman’s Club Holiday Bazaar and Expo
What: Theme is Winter Wonderland
Where: Hal Henard Elementary at 425 E. Vann Road
When: Noon through 5 p.m.
