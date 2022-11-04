JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Aside from the Tennessee Vols game against Georgia Saturday — which will air on CBS — what is there to do this weekend?

The obvious choice may be to cook up some good game foods and invite family and friends over to watch the Vols take on the Bulldogs, but for those who aren’t fans of either team — or football in general, for that matter — fret not! News Channel 11 has a list for you.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

The S’more Run Johnson City

Where: Tweetsie Trail Head at Legion and Alabama streets

When: The first wave starts at 4 p.m.

More: $40 registration. Click here for additional information

Ophelia and Company grand opening

What: A new boutique is opening in Johnson City

Where: 109 Cherry St. Ste. 20

When: 10 a.m. through 8 p.m.

More: The grand opening will include snacks, drinks and giveaways

Milligan’s The Pirates of Penzance

What: A musical theatre and orchestra performance

Where: Mary B. Martin Auditorium in Seeger Chapel

When: 7:30 p.m.

Low Country Boil Fundraiser

What: Featuring Zach McNabb and the Tennessee Esquires

Where: First Baptist Church in Erwin

When: 6 p.m.

More: For additional information, call 423-461-3500

A Walk in Their Boots

What: 11th annual all-era military timeline and a tribute to American soldiers

Where: Tipton Haynes State Historic Site

When: 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.

More: Battle re-enactments, weapons demos, military vehicles, lecture series and more

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022

51st Annual Greeneville Woman’s Club Holiday Bazaar and Expo

What: Theme is Winter Wonderland

Where: Hal Henard Elementary at 425 E. Vann Road

When: Noon through 5 p.m.

A Walk in Their Boots

What: 11th annual all-era military timeline and a tribute to American soldiers

Where: Tipton Haynes State Historic Site

When: 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.

More: Battle re-enactments, weapons demos, military vehicles, lecture series and more