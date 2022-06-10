(WJHL) — Looking for activities and events over the weekend? News Channel 11 compiled a list of various happenings in the Tri-Cities region.
Saturday, June 11
What: American Heritage Festival
Where: Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats at 200 Hyder Hill Road
When: Saturday and Sunday
What: Free Fishing Day in Tennessee
Where: Public waters in Tennessee
When: Saturday, June 11
What: Liberty: The Saga of Sycamore Shoals
Where: Fort Watauga Amphitheater at Sycamore Shoals in Elizabethton
When: June 11
For more information, visit www.TheLibertyDrama.com.
What: Lee County, Virginia Airport Fly-in
Where: 773 Airport Road, Jonesville, Virginia
When: Saturday June 11 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
More: There will be live music and food trucks
What: Bristol, TN Police Department blood drive
Where: 801 Anderson Street
When: Saturday, June 11 at 801 Anderson St.
More: Those who donate will receieve a free donor shirt and snack
What: Jonesborough Paws in Blue
Where: Field behind Jonesborough Middle School
When: Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.
More: K-9 demonstration and competition and several vendors and food
What: Covered Bridge Bluegrass Jamboree
Where: Covered Bridge Park in downtown Elizabethton
When: Saturday, June 11 at 5 p.m.
More: This bluegrass concert is a part of the Covered Bridge Jams
What: MWB Peach Ale Release Party
Where: Michael Waltrip Brewing Taproom at 221 Moore St. in Bristol, Virginia
When: Saturday with beer all day and celebrity bartenders friom 7-8 p.m.
More: This is a charitable event for Believe in Bristol
What: Bass Pro free fishing
Where: Bass Pro locations
When: Saturday, June 11
What: Rusty Steel & Gavin Russell
Where: Krazy Chicken International at 2301 Fort Henry Drive
When: Saturday, June 11 at 9 a.m.
What: Boss of the Toss Cornhole Tournament
Where: 602 Sevier St.
When: Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 12
What: Bass Pro free fishing
Where: Bass Pro locations
When: Sunday, June 12
What: Brews & Tunes
Where: International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough
When: Sunday, June 12 at 4 p.m.
Storm Team 11 predicts slight chances of rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, but Sunday will be sunny and warm with a high of 88 degrees. Boone Lake recreation dam reopened over Memorial Day weekend, and those interested in getting out on the water without the long commute can do so there or at Watauga Lake.
