(WJHL) — Storm Team 11 predicts a sunny and scorching-hot weekend. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events to enjoy with the entire family.
Saturday, July 23
What: Lynyrd Skynyrd at Fun Fest
Where: J. Fred Johnson Stadium on the Cardinal Glass Industries Stage
When: 7 p.m.
More: For tickets, click here.
What: Summer Supper on Spring Street
Where: Spring Street in Jonesborough
When: 6 p.m.
More: Tickets are available here.
What: Eastman Fireworks Spectacular
Where: J. Fred Johnson Park
When: 9:30-10 p.m
What: Food Trucks & Flicks Festival
Where: Persimmon Ridge Park in Jonesborough
When: 5-11 p.m.
More: Over 10 food truck options with corn hole, kids games and music. A family-friendly movie will start at 8:45 p.m. at Persimmon Ridge ballfields
What: Bristol Rhythm Volunteer Expo
Where: Anderson Park in downtown Bristol
When: 11 a.m. through 2 p.m.
More: Organizers are seeking volunteers for the 21st annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival.
What: Believer’s Church Back to School Bash
Where: 104 Jax Drive in Johnson City
When: 2-5 p.m.
More: Free event with backpack and supplies giveaway, face paintings, inflatables, snacks and games.
Sunday, July 24
What: 80 Years of Movie Music
Where: Allandale Mansion at 4444 W. Stone Drive in Kingsport
When: 7-9 p.m.
More: Bring a picnic and enjoy music from eight decades of movies.
What: Brews & Tunes
Where: International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough
When: 4 p.m.
More: Beer and music.
What: Yoga in the Park
Where: Storytelling Park
When: 4 p.m.
What: Jason Lovins Band
Where: First Baptist Church in Blountville
When: 6 p.m.
What: Phillips & Banks
Where: Oak Grove Baptist Church
When: 6 p.m.
What: Elizabethton River Riders vs. Burlington Sock Puppets
Where: Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark
When: 2:30 p.m.