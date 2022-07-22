(WJHL) — Storm Team 11 predicts a sunny and scorching-hot weekend. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events to enjoy with the entire family.

Saturday, July 23

What: Lynyrd Skynyrd at Fun Fest

Where: J. Fred Johnson Stadium on the Cardinal Glass Industries Stage

When: 7 p.m.

More: For tickets, click here.

What: Summer Supper on Spring Street

Where: Spring Street in Jonesborough

When: 6 p.m.

More: Tickets are available here.

What: Eastman Fireworks Spectacular

Where: J. Fred Johnson Park

When: 9:30-10 p.m

What: Food Trucks & Flicks Festival

Where: Persimmon Ridge Park in Jonesborough

When: 5-11 p.m.

More: Over 10 food truck options with corn hole, kids games and music. A family-friendly movie will start at 8:45 p.m. at Persimmon Ridge ballfields

What: Bristol Rhythm Volunteer Expo

Where: Anderson Park in downtown Bristol

When: 11 a.m. through 2 p.m.

More: Organizers are seeking volunteers for the 21st annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival.

What: Believer’s Church Back to School Bash

Where: 104 Jax Drive in Johnson City

When: 2-5 p.m.

More: Free event with backpack and supplies giveaway, face paintings, inflatables, snacks and games.

Sunday, July 24

What: 80 Years of Movie Music

Where: Allandale Mansion at 4444 W. Stone Drive in Kingsport

When: 7-9 p.m.

More: Bring a picnic and enjoy music from eight decades of movies.

What: Brews & Tunes

Where: International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough

When: 4 p.m.

More: Beer and music.

What: Yoga in the Park

Where: Storytelling Park

When: 4 p.m.

What: Jason Lovins Band

Where: First Baptist Church in Blountville

When: 6 p.m.

What: Phillips & Banks

Where: Oak Grove Baptist Church

When: 6 p.m.

What: Elizabethton River Riders vs. Burlington Sock Puppets

Where: Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark

When: 2:30 p.m.