(WJHL) — Storm Team 11 forecasts a rainy weekend ahead. Below, News Channel 11 compiled a list of weekend events.
Saturday, Sept. 10
What: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Festival
When: 12-11:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown Bristol
More: https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival/lineup/schedule/#/schedule_groupings/saturday
What: Umoja Festival
When: 11 a.m. through 11 p.m.
Where: King Commons Park located at 112 N. Commerce St. in Johnson City
More: Parade begins at 11 a.m. from Carver Rec to King Commons Park. Face painting, inflatables, arts and crafts, food vendors, merchandise, live music. Visit www.umojajc.org.
What: Tree Streets Yard Sale
When: 7 a.m. through 5 p.m.
Where: Tree Streets in Johnson City (neighborhood comprised of several blocks surrounding South Side Elementary School
More: https://www.facebook.com/events/2975576792735700
What: 2022 Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
When: 7-9 a.m. check-in. Opening ceremonies at 9 a.m.
Where: Bristol Motor Speedway
More: Registration is $45. Participants climb the equivalent of 110 stories.
What: Kingsport Aquatic Center’s 9th Annual Drool Pawty
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Kingsport Aquatic Center
More: Admission is $5 per dog with a two-dog limit per person. Gives dogs the opportunity to enjoy the pools at the outdoor water park in the toddler area.
Sunday, Sept. 11
What: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Festival
When: 12-6:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown Bristol
More: https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival/lineup/schedule/#/schedule_groupings/sunday
What: Lakeside Concert Series
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Winged Deer Park’s Goulding Amphitheater
More: The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra will perform
What: Ninth Annual Constitution Week Bell Ringing
When: 1:30 p.m.
Where: Oak Hill School located at 214 E. Sabin Drive in Jonesborough
More: Focuses on the history of the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution and will include music, speeches and observance of the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
What: Day of Peace Prayer
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Heritage Hall Theatre at 211 N. Church St. in Mountain City
More: In honor of peace around the world.