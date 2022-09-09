(WJHL) — Storm Team 11 forecasts a rainy weekend ahead. Below, News Channel 11 compiled a list of weekend events.

Saturday, Sept. 10

What: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Festival

When: 12-11:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Bristol

More: https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival/lineup/schedule/#/schedule_groupings/saturday

What: Umoja Festival

When: 11 a.m. through 11 p.m.

Where: King Commons Park located at 112 N. Commerce St. in Johnson City

More: Parade begins at 11 a.m. from Carver Rec to King Commons Park. Face painting, inflatables, arts and crafts, food vendors, merchandise, live music. Visit www.umojajc.org.

What: Tree Streets Yard Sale

When: 7 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Where: Tree Streets in Johnson City (neighborhood comprised of several blocks surrounding South Side Elementary School

More: https://www.facebook.com/events/2975576792735700

What: 2022 Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

When: 7-9 a.m. check-in. Opening ceremonies at 9 a.m.

Where: Bristol Motor Speedway

More: Registration is $45. Participants climb the equivalent of 110 stories.

What: Kingsport Aquatic Center’s 9th Annual Drool Pawty

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Kingsport Aquatic Center

More: Admission is $5 per dog with a two-dog limit per person. Gives dogs the opportunity to enjoy the pools at the outdoor water park in the toddler area.

Sunday, Sept. 11

What: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Festival

When: 12-6:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Bristol

More: https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival/lineup/schedule/#/schedule_groupings/sunday

What: Lakeside Concert Series

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Winged Deer Park’s Goulding Amphitheater

More: The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra will perform

What: Ninth Annual Constitution Week Bell Ringing

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Oak Hill School located at 214 E. Sabin Drive in Jonesborough

More: Focuses on the history of the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution and will include music, speeches and observance of the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

What: Day of Peace Prayer

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Heritage Hall Theatre at 211 N. Church St. in Mountain City

More: In honor of peace around the world.