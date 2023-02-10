TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Whether you’re looking for ways to spend time with a special someone ahead of Valentine’s Day or looking for an alternative to huddling up with friends and family for the Super Bowl, News Channel 11 has you covered, all punts intended.

Below are events happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Johnson City

Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site’s 20th Annual Maple Syrup Festival and Pancake Breakfast

Learn all about how maple syrup gets from tree to table and enjoy a pancake breakfast at the historic site.

Admission is $6 per adult and $3 for children 12 and under. Children three and under and Tipton-Haynes members are free. Breakfast is $2 extra.

The festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the pancake breakfast ending at 11 a.m. The historic site is located at 2620 South Roan Street in Johnson City. For more information call 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com.

The Generalist Valentine’s Pop Up

Sweet treats, vintage collections, huggable items, date night sets and more will be available at The Generalist store.

From 12 to 4 p.m. at 248 East Main Street in Johnson City.

LXI Annual Valentines Masquerade Gala

Come dressed in formal attire for the LXI annual fundraising event. The fundraiser will include dinner, dancing and a silent auction.

From 6-9 p.m. at 3515 Bristol Hwy, Johnson City.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Bristol

A Valentine To Die For A Murder Mystery

Pre-registration is required at this speakeasy murder mystery. Drinks and dinner are available for purchase at the event.

From 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Old Post 33 100 Piedmont Avenue Bristol, Virginia.

To pre-register, click here.

Erwin

Pass the Plate, Benefit Bluegrass Concert

Entry to the concert is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate. Monetary donations will go to the Main Street Market Food Pantry.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. with the concert starting at 4 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Erwin (200 Love Street)

Elizabethton

Milligan Invitational Choral Festival

Milligan University will host the choral festival in honor of Black History Month.

The concert will feature various music faculty professors, area high school students and works by African American composers. Entry to the event is free and open to the public.

The final concert will start at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.milligan.edu/music.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Elizabethton

Happy Tails 5K Run/1K Walk event hosted by the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter

All proceeds go towards the Carter County shelter. The entry fee is $30.

Pets on leashes are encouraged to attend, the event is also stroller friendly.

The event will take place at Covered Bridge Park, Elizabethton at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit FECCAS.org

Johnson City

Galentine’s Day DIY Disco Workshop