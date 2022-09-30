(WJHL) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian projected to hit the Tri-Cities over the weekend, it may be smart to opt for indoor activities over the weekend.
News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire family can enjoy!
Saturday, Oct. 1
Music in the Castle
What: 70th annual marching band competition
Where: Tennessee High School in Bristol
When: Begins at 9:30 a.m. and lasts until 10 p.m.
KingFest
What: Family-friendly day of sports and entertainment at King University
Where: 1350 King College Road in Bristol
When: Begins at 1 p.m.
More: Soccer tournaments, cornhole, theatre, lunch, face painting, axe throwing and more
Country Thunder
What: Concert with Morgan Wallen and Jason Aldean
Where: BMS
Blessing of the Animals
What: Event where Pastor Maggie Rust will bless pets
Where: Covenant Presbyterian Church at 603 Sunset Drive in Johnson City
Sunday, Oct. 2
Bluff City Baptist Church 150th Celebration
Where: 244 Main St. in Bluff City
When: 1:30 p.m. service followed by an ice cream social
Click the fall events link available at the top of the story to see all the autumn-related activities that will be going on this weekend.