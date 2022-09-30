(WJHL) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian projected to hit the Tri-Cities over the weekend, it may be smart to opt for indoor activities over the weekend.

News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire family can enjoy!

Saturday, Oct. 1

Music in the Castle

What: 70th annual marching band competition

Where: Tennessee High School in Bristol

When: Begins at 9:30 a.m. and lasts until 10 p.m.

KingFest

What: Family-friendly day of sports and entertainment at King University

Where: 1350 King College Road in Bristol

When: Begins at 1 p.m.

More: Soccer tournaments, cornhole, theatre, lunch, face painting, axe throwing and more

Country Thunder

What: Concert with Morgan Wallen and Jason Aldean

Where: BMS

Blessing of the Animals

What: Event where Pastor Maggie Rust will bless pets

Where: Covenant Presbyterian Church at 603 Sunset Drive in Johnson City

Sunday, Oct. 2

Bluff City Baptist Church 150th Celebration

Where: 244 Main St. in Bluff City

When: 1:30 p.m. service followed by an ice cream social

Click the fall events link available at the top of the story to see all the autumn-related activities that will be going on this weekend.