TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — While a fierce cold snap continues to make its way through the Tri-Cities, warming shelters across the region are keeping their doors open for those who need shelter.

News Channel 11 has compiled a list of warming shelters in the region that are open to the public.

Kingsport

Winter Warming Station 1136 S. Wilcox Drive 423-579-2752 — Jeff Kiser Open 24 hours



Shades of Grace UMC 313 E. Sullivan Street Breakfast from 10-noon every Monday-Friday; as well as hot showers, blankets, socks and dry clothing.



Preaching Christ Church 707 E. Sullivan Street Open Tues 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Food, snacks, and hot chocolate provided.



Shepherd’s Watch Ministries Bus 1136 S. Wilcox Drive The bus runs from 6 to 10 p.m. every night. You can also call 423-579-2752 if you need a ride to the warming shelter.



Johnson City

Gordon Center of Hope Shelter 200 Ashe St.



Café Hope 204 W Walnut St.



Salvation Army Ashe Street 423-926-8901



Bristol

Thanks To Calvary Baptist Ministries, Inc. 1168 Mary Street, Bristol, VA 24201 276-274-7795



The Salvation Army 137 Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd., Bristol, TN 37620 423-764-6156



Haven of Rest Rescue Mission, Inc. 625 Anderson St., Bristol, TN 37620 423-968-2011



Carter County

Harmony Freewill Baptist Church 3405 Gap Creek Road, Hampton, TN Opening at 3 p.m. Tuesday



Greeneville

CARE Center 700 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway 423-549-3259



Johnson County/Mountain City

Mountain City VFW Post 6908 179 Depot St., Mountain City, TN Opening doors to the community at 6 p.m. on Tuesday as a warming station.



Southwest Virginia

First Baptist Church in Pennington Gap 41851 E Morgan Ave., Pennington Gap, VA The outreach building is open Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 a.m. or as the need arises. A meal will be provided Tuesday evening at 6.



Antioch Greater Love Ministries 319 Maple St., Marion, VA,



Courtesy of the Tazewell County, Va. Emergency Management Agency

These facilities are also looking for volunteers if you feel so compelled to serve day, evening, night, or weekend.