TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — While a fierce cold snap continues to make its way through the Tri-Cities, warming shelters across the region are keeping their doors open for those who need shelter.

News Channel 11 has compiled a list of warming shelters in the region that are open to the public.

Kingsport

  • Winter Warming Station
    • 1136 S. Wilcox Drive
    • 423-579-2752 — Jeff Kiser
    • Open 24 hours
  • Shades of Grace UMC
    • 313 E. Sullivan Street
    • Breakfast from 10-noon every Monday-Friday; as well as hot showers, blankets, socks and dry clothing.
  • Preaching Christ Church
    • 707 E. Sullivan Street
    • Open Tues 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Food, snacks, and hot chocolate provided.
  • Shepherd’s Watch Ministries Bus
    • 1136 S. Wilcox Drive
    • The bus runs from 6 to 10 p.m. every night. You can also call 423-579-2752 if you need a ride to the warming shelter.

Johnson City

  • Gordon Center of Hope Shelter
    • 200 Ashe St.
  • Café Hope
    • 204 W Walnut St.
  • Salvation Army
    • Ashe Street
    • 423-926-8901

Bristol

  • Thanks To Calvary Baptist Ministries, Inc. 
    • 1168 Mary Street, Bristol, VA 24201
    • 276-274-7795
  • The Salvation Army
    • 137 Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd., Bristol, TN 37620
    • 423-764-6156
  • Haven of Rest Rescue Mission, Inc.
    • 625 Anderson St., Bristol, TN 37620
    • 423-968-2011

Carter County

  • Harmony Freewill Baptist Church
    • 3405 Gap Creek Road, Hampton, TN
    • Opening at 3 p.m. Tuesday

Greeneville

  • CARE Center
    • 700 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway
    • 423-549-3259

Johnson County/Mountain City

  • Mountain City VFW Post 6908
    • 179 Depot St., Mountain City, TN
    • Opening doors to the community at 6 p.m. on Tuesday as a warming station.

Southwest Virginia

  • First Baptist Church in Pennington Gap
    • 41851 E Morgan Ave., Pennington Gap, VA
    • The outreach building is open Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 a.m. or as the need arises. A meal will be provided Tuesday evening at 6.
Courtesy of the Tazewell County, Va. Emergency Management Agency

These facilities are also looking for volunteers if you feel so compelled to serve day, evening, night, or weekend.