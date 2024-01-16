TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — While a fierce cold snap continues to make its way through the Tri-Cities, warming shelters across the region are keeping their doors open for those who need shelter.
News Channel 11 has compiled a list of warming shelters in the region that are open to the public.
Kingsport
- Winter Warming Station
- 1136 S. Wilcox Drive
- 423-579-2752 — Jeff Kiser
- Open 24 hours
- Shades of Grace UMC
- 313 E. Sullivan Street
- Breakfast from 10-noon every Monday-Friday; as well as hot showers, blankets, socks and dry clothing.
- Preaching Christ Church
- 707 E. Sullivan Street
- Open Tues 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Food, snacks, and hot chocolate provided.
- Shepherd’s Watch Ministries Bus
- 1136 S. Wilcox Drive
- The bus runs from 6 to 10 p.m. every night. You can also call 423-579-2752 if you need a ride to the warming shelter.
Johnson City
- Gordon Center of Hope Shelter
- 200 Ashe St.
- Café Hope
- 204 W Walnut St.
- Salvation Army
- Ashe Street
- 423-926-8901
Bristol
- Thanks To Calvary Baptist Ministries, Inc.
- 1168 Mary Street, Bristol, VA 24201
- 276-274-7795
- The Salvation Army
- 137 Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd., Bristol, TN 37620
- 423-764-6156
- Haven of Rest Rescue Mission, Inc.
- 625 Anderson St., Bristol, TN 37620
- 423-968-2011
Carter County
- Harmony Freewill Baptist Church
- 3405 Gap Creek Road, Hampton, TN
- Opening at 3 p.m. Tuesday
Greeneville
- CARE Center
- 700 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway
- 423-549-3259
Johnson County/Mountain City
- Mountain City VFW Post 6908
- 179 Depot St., Mountain City, TN
- Opening doors to the community at 6 p.m. on Tuesday as a warming station.
Southwest Virginia
- First Baptist Church in Pennington Gap
- 41851 E Morgan Ave., Pennington Gap, VA
- The outreach building is open Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 a.m. or as the need arises. A meal will be provided Tuesday evening at 6.
- Antioch Greater Love Ministries
- 319 Maple St., Marion, VA,
These facilities are also looking for volunteers if you feel so compelled to serve day, evening, night, or weekend.