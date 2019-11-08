LIST: Veterans Day events across the region

(WJHL) – Veterans Day is right around the corner, and communities across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are doing their part to pay tribute to service members.

If you have an event you'd like included to this list, please email news@wjhl.com

TELEFORD, Tenn.

The Grandview Elementary Music Department will present its Veteran’s Day breakfast and celebration on Monday, November 11 under the direction of Mr. Ben Davenport. A light breakfast honoring the community veterans will begin at 8:45 am followed by a music presentation and program by the first and third grade students at 9:30. Currently, nearly fifty veterans will be in attendance, as well as other community leaders and commissioners.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn.

Northeast State Community College will dedicate its new Veteran and Military Student Success Center on Nov. 11 at 9:30 a.m. on the Blountville campus. A Veterans Day ceremony will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts. The facility allows the college to provide better service, privacy, and support to the student veteran community. Space includes a vet center, a study room, a dining area, a kitchen as well as staff and student-intake offices. Also, the facility features a paved outdoor patio.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn.

The American Legion Post #64 of Greeneville, TN and the Greeneville–Greene County Honor Guard will be holding their Annual Veterans Day Service on Monday, November 11, 11AM, at the Veterans Memorial Park located at 805 Forest Street, Greeneville, TN.

TUSCULUM, Tenn.

Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison will serve as guest speaker during Tusculum University’s annual Veterans Day ceremony in the Thomas J. Garland Library. Morrison, an Army veteran who has served as county mayor since September 2018, will deliver his remarks as part of multidimensional event Friday, Nov. 8, at 4 p.m. The ceremony is free and open to the public. Kyler Johnson, a Tusculum senior, will provide the audience with a history of Veterans Day, and Library Director Kathy Hipps will offer a veterans poem. “Our veterans deserve our commendation for protecting our freedom through their military service,” said Dale Laney, Air Force chief master sergeant, retired, who serves as Tusculum’s director of veterans services. “Through our ceremony, we are proudly demonstrating our gratitude for their defense of our country and ensure their service is never forgotten.”

UNICOI, Tenn.

The Unicoi History Group will host its annual Veteran’s Day Luncheon Saturday, November 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tourist Information Center in Unicoi. Both Active and retired military are invited to enjoy a free lunch of homemade hero sandwiches, soups and an assortment of desserts.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn.

To celebrate the opening of the park, the City is hosting an all-day celebration on Saturday, November 16th called “A Salute to Heritage Park”. Beginning with a ribbon cutting and address at 10am that day, the event will seek to highlight the history of the site by recognizing Morristown College alumni, honoring veterans, and hosting historical speakers who will talk about the history and heritage of our community.

ABINGDON, Va.

The Veterans Day Memorial Park Foundation of Abingdon/Washington County announces its annual Veterans Day Ceremony will take place at the Veterans Memorial Park in Abingdon on Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The focus of the ceremony is “Animals in Service.”

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn.

Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor & Alderman and Veteran’s Affairs Committee will host the 2019 Veterans Musical Concert on Sunday, November 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center. In honor of Veterans Day, the event will feature the Tennessee Highway Patrol Honor Guard presenting and retiring colors, along with the Daniel Boone Marine Junior ROTC. Presenters will include Mayor Chuck Vest, Jonesborough Veterans Affairs Committee Chair Marion Light, and Town of Jonesborough Operations Manager, Craig Ford. Musical entertainment will be provided by the popular Appalachian Express Chorus. Taps will be provided by Jim Culp. The event will be followed by a reception that is open to the public.

