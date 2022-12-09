(WJHL) — You know what Friday means: it’s almost the weekend!
That means we have two days to catch up on chores and homework, spend time with friends and family, and maybe even relax a little.
That’s why News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire family can enjoy.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Jonesborough Christmas Parade
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Historic Main Street in Jonesborough
Elizabethton Christmas Parade
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Main Street Elizabethton
Blountville Christmas Parade
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blountville’s Historic District
Bluff City Christmas Parade
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Main Street
Sunday, Dec. 11
A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play
When: 2-4:30 p.m.
Where: Jonesborough Repertory Theatre at 125 W. Main St.
Johnson City Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Milligan University at 101 Neth Drive