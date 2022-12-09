(WJHL) — You know what Friday means: it’s almost the weekend!

That means we have two days to catch up on chores and homework, spend time with friends and family, and maybe even relax a little.

That’s why News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire family can enjoy.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Jonesborough Christmas Parade

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Historic Main Street in Jonesborough

Elizabethton Christmas Parade

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Main Street Elizabethton

Blountville Christmas Parade

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Blountville’s Historic District

Bluff City Christmas Parade

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Downtown Main Street

Sunday, Dec. 11

A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play

When: 2-4:30 p.m.

Where: Jonesborough Repertory Theatre at 125 W. Main St.

Johnson City Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Milligan University at 101 Neth Drive

