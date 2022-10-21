(WJHL) — This fall weekend will see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures — especially for late October.

News Channel 11 compiled a list of happenings and events to check out over the weekend.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Kingsport Farmers Market Fall Festival

When: Beginning at 8 a.m.

Where: 308 Clinchfield St.

Kids Harvest Party

When: 1-4 p.m., rain or shine

Where: Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church located at 197 Suncrest St. in Gray

Halloween Splash Bash

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Kingsport Aquatic Center

More: $7 at the door. Games, costume contests and more

Bristol Oktoberfest

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Bristol

More: German food and beverages from nine Bristol area restaurants

Crossroads Candy Carnival

When: 4-6 p.m.

Where: Crossroads Christian Church in Gray, Tennessee

More: Decorated maze, popcorn, candy apples, candy stops, funnel cakes, hotdogs

Sunday, Oct. 21

JCFD Firefighters and Friends Block Party

When: noon until 5 p.m.

Where: Pavilion at Founders Park