(WJHL) — This fall weekend will see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures — especially for late October.
News Channel 11 compiled a list of happenings and events to check out over the weekend.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Kingsport Farmers Market Fall Festival
When: Beginning at 8 a.m.
Where: 308 Clinchfield St.
Kids Harvest Party
When: 1-4 p.m., rain or shine
Where: Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church located at 197 Suncrest St. in Gray
Halloween Splash Bash
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Kingsport Aquatic Center
More: $7 at the door. Games, costume contests and more
Bristol Oktoberfest
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Bristol
More: German food and beverages from nine Bristol area restaurants
Crossroads Candy Carnival
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: Crossroads Christian Church in Gray, Tennessee
More: Decorated maze, popcorn, candy apples, candy stops, funnel cakes, hotdogs
Sunday, Oct. 21
JCFD Firefighters and Friends Block Party
When: noon until 5 p.m.
Where: Pavilion at Founders Park