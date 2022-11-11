(WJHL) – Following Veterans Day, the Tri-Cities will face a cold weekend, but there are still plenty of events both inside and outside to enjoy.

The Tennessee Vols and ETSU Bucs will both be playing home games Saturday, but there are lots of other events happening around the region.

News Channel 11 has compiled a list of events happening Nov. 12-13 below:

Saturday, Nov. 12

Autumn Heritage Festival

What: Programs and demonstrations of how Colonial Americans lived out on the frontier.

Where: Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park

When: 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Indian Springs Fall Festival

What: Local artisans, demonstrations, inflatables, food trucks, games and classes will be available for families to enjoy.

Where: Indian Springs Elementary School

When: 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Kingsport Christmas Connection

What: The 43rd annual craft show features jewelry, decorations and other products all for sale in Kingsport.

Where: Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center.

When: 10 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Celtic Cookoff

What: The Appalachian Highlands Celts will hold their first Celtic Cookoff featuring competitions in Irish Stew, Soda Bread and Apple Cake.

Where: Tipton Haynes State Historic Site

When: 11 a.m. through 1 p.m.

More: Learn more about the event, admission and registration here.

Author at Johnson City Public Library

What: Award-winning author Silas House will speak at the Johnson City Public Library about his new book, “Lark Ascending.”

Where: Johnson City Public Library

When: 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12

Have Yourself a Handmade Little Christmas

What: Artists, crafters, bakers and makers from Northeast Tennessee will sell their wares while a food truck provides dining options.

Where: Kingsport Farmers Market

When: 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Elizabethton Holiday Kickoff

What: Main Street Elizabethton will kick off the holiday season with the 25th annual Christmas Open House, complete with refreshments, sales and prizes.

Where: Downtown Elizabethton

When: 1-5 p.m.

Symphony in the Stacks

What: The Johnson City Public Library and the Johnson City Symphony Trio will present the free concerts in the Buffalo Mountain room at the library.

Where: Johnson City Public Library

When: 4:30 p.m.