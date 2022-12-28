TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Cowboy caviar, house listings and country music are just some of the most searched terms on Google by people in the Tri-Cities.

Each year, Google Trends compiles its “Year in Search” list which gives a look into what people in the United States were searching for. New for 2022 is the feature to search locally for interests of areas across the United States.

Below are trends and terms that people in the Tri-Cities searched the most in 2022.

The Tri-Cities area is the only place in the United States that has ‘red merle Australian shepherd’ as its top trending animal, according to Google Trends.

Top 10 trending “near me” searches in the Tri-Cities area:

New listings today AA meetings Diesel prices Plastic surgery Power outage Appliance parts Cheapest gas Consignment stores Food pantry Tire stores

Cowboy caviar, a dish featuring black-eyed peas, is the most googled recipe by people and country was the area’s top-searched music genre, according to Google Trends.

