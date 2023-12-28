TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — From bear activity closing local campgrounds and United Methodist churches leaving the Holston Conference, to alleged rapist Sean Williams escaping custody in Greeneville, News Channel 11 highest-viewed digital stories ran the gamut in 2023.

Below are the top 10 most-read stories on WJHL.com from 2023.

#10 – Abundant bears cause several camping area closures

In May 2023, black bear activity at campgrounds resulted in closures throughout area parks and trails.

News Channel 11 talked with U.S. Forest Service officials on how to minimize and eliminate human-bear interactions by following food storage orders.

#9 – A church divided: Region’s United Methodists days from official split

Before more than 250 United Methodist churches left the Holston Conference on April 22, News Channel 11 sat down and interviewed local clergy members ahead of the special session.

Leaders of departing and remaining churches said several factors contributed to the breakup, but one stood out: the approach to human sexuality and LGBTQ issues.

#8 – Change to ‘Move Over Law’ adds new requirements for TN drivers, doubles fines

In June 2023, a new amendment to Tennessee’s ‘Move Over Law’ took effect.

The amendment requires drivers to move over for any stationary vehicle on the side of the road with its hazard lights on.

#7 – Deputies claim Sean Williams was gone when van arrived at courthouse

Amid alleged rapist Sean Williams’ escape from authorities in 2023, claims were made regarding details of his escape.

An indictment charging Williams with escape claimed he had gotten out of the van transporting him to Greeneville ahead of his arrival.

David Jolley, the head U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee, told News Channel 11 that a back window was kicked out of the van in which two Laurel County Jail transport officers were transporting Williams and another inmate.

The search for Williams continued for weeks until he was arrested in Pinellas County, Florida on Nov. 21.

#6 – Josh Smith departing News Channel 11

After 24 years of delivering news to the Tri-Cities, anchor Josh Smith departed News Channel 11 in June.

Josh interviewed veterans, pillars of the community, politicians and celebrities throughout his time at the station.

#5 – Juvenile dead following a 3-car crash on I-26

On Nov. 11, a juvenile died after a three-vehicle crash on I-26 near the Boones Creek exit in Johnson City.

#4 – Mother, daughter charged after allegedly taking dog from outside shelter in single-digit temps

At the start of 2023 in January, two Sullivan County women faced theft charges after they allegedly took a dog from owners who left it outside during an arctic blast in December 2022.

#3 – Police ID SWVA body as missing woman

Police identified a body found in a wooded area of Damascus, Va. as a missing woman from 2022.

#2 – Johnson City police identify store clerk killed in robbery

Tava Woodard, 23, worked at the Roadrunner Market on North Broadway Street in Johnson City, where she tragically lost her life during an alleged armed robbery on June 2.

A father and son were arrested days later and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the homicide and robbery.

#1 – 264 United Methodist churches leave Holston Conference

More than 100 Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia churches are among 264 that split with the United Methodist Church on April 22 after a special called session of the Holston Conference.

The departures were reportedly the culmination of a years-long rift between more traditional congregations and those that are more moderate or progressive, particularly around issues of human sexuality.

