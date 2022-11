(WJHL) – Food City has compiled a list of times and locations where you will be able to find Santa Claus at their stores.

All of Santa’s appearances will take place from 6-8 p.m.

Locations in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Bonham Road, Bristol, VA 24202 Dec. 8

Clinchfield St., Kingsport, TN 37660 Dec. 6

Bob White Blvd., Pulaski, VA 24301 Nov. 28

Woodland Dr. SW, Wise, VA 24293 Nov. 28

Front Street West, Coeburn, VA 24230 Nov. 29

Wise St., St. Paul, VA 24283 November 30

Claypool Hill Mall Road, Cedar Bluff, VA 24609 Nov. 30

North Beaver Dam Avenue, Damascus, VA 24236 Dec. 7

Other locations: