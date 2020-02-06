LIST: Shelters opened across Tri-Cities in response to flooding

(WJHL) – As the area continues to experience heavy flooding, several counties and communities have opened shelters for people needing to evacuate.
The following communities have opened shelters:
Town of Unicoi
The shelter in Unicoi is located at the Tourist Information Center at 106 Unicoi Village Place off exit 32.
Wise County
- Big Stone Gap Town Hall
- Coeburn Middle School
- The gym at Appalachia High School is open as a shelter for those who need to relocate.
Buchanan County
- Riverview Elementary/Middle in Grundy
- Blackey Baptist in the Hurley area
Tazewell County
- Richlands Police Department (emergency)
- Richlands Middle School
This list will be updated as News Channel 11 receives information.