LIST: Shelters opened across Tri-Cities in response to flooding

(WJHL) – As the area continues to experience heavy flooding, several counties and communities have opened shelters for people needing to evacuate.

The following communities have opened shelters:

Town of Unicoi

The shelter in Unicoi is located at the Tourist Information Center at 106 Unicoi Village Place off exit 32.

Wise County

Big Stone Gap Town Hall

Coeburn Middle School

The gym at Appalachia High School is open as a shelter for those who need to relocate.

Buchanan County

Riverview Elementary/Middle in Grundy

Blackey Baptist in the Hurley area

Tazewell County

Richlands Police Department (emergency)

Richlands Middle School

This list will be updated as News Channel 11 receives information.