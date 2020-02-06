1  of  3
Breaking News
Greeneville PD: ‘Ongoing Investigation’ into death of infant girl, few details available Police: State of emergency issued for Richlands, Tazewell County, shelters opened EMA Director: Local disaster declared in Dickenson County, low-lying residents told to evacuate
1  of  21
Closings & Delays
Appalachian School of Law Bristol, TN Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Cocke County, TN Schools Grayson County, VA Schools Greene County, TN Schools Hancock County Health Department Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Mitchell County, NC Schools Moonflower Montessori School Rogersville City School Smyth County, VA Schools Sullivan County, TN Schools Towering Oaks Christian School Tri-Cities Christian School Virginia Highlands Community College Washington County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools

LIST: Shelters opened across Tri-Cities in response to flooding

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) – As the area continues to experience heavy flooding, several counties and communities have opened shelters for people needing to evacuate.

RELATED: LIST: Road closures in the Tri-Cities region Thursday

The following communities have opened shelters:

Town of Unicoi

The shelter in Unicoi is located at the Tourist Information Center at 106 Unicoi Village Place off exit 32.

MORE INFO: Town of Unicoi opens shelter in response to flooding

Wise County

MORE INFO: Big Stone Gap FD: Multiple roads closed due to rising water levels

  • Big Stone Gap Town Hall
  • Coeburn Middle School
  • The gym at Appalachia High School is open as a shelter for those who need to relocate.

MORE INFO: Appalachia Fire Dept.: Voluntary evacuations underway in Appalachia area due to flooding

Buchanan County

  • Riverview Elementary/Middle in Grundy
  • Blackey Baptist in the Hurley area

Tazewell County

  • Richlands Police Department (emergency)
  • Richlands Middle School

MORE INFO: Police: State of emergency issued for Richlands, Tazewell County, shelters opened

This list will be updated as News Channel 11 receives information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss