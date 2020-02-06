LIST: Road closures in the Tri-Cities region Thursday

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several roads in both Tennessee and Virginia are closed due to high water levels, flooding and debris.
The following roads have been confirmed by officials to be closed, and drivers are asked to avoid them. Some have not officially been closed but are deemed impassable or covered and drivers should avoid them.
Washington County, Tenn.
- One lane of I-81 Northbound is closed due to a crash involving a commercial vehicle
Greene County
- South Rufe Taylor @ Crestview
- West Main Street @ Porter Tire
- Fairgrounds Road
- Fairgrounds Circle
- West Pines @ Kingsport Highway
- 7000-8000 Block of Horton Highway
- 640 Marvin Road
- Susong Road
- Gosnell Road
- Sipes Road
- 1300 John Graham Road
- Pottertown Road (video above is from Pottertown Road)
Hawkins County
- Highway 113 near Bulls Gap Saint Clair Road is open following a crash, but the Hawkins County Rescue Squad says there is still high waters in the area.
- Blevins Road
- Robertson Creek Road
- Longtown Road
- The St. Clair Road area
- Fisher’s Creek Road
- Hickory Cove Roadarea
- Caney Creek Road near State Route 60
Big Stone Gap, Va.
- Wallens Ridge Boulevard
- West 12th Street and Wood
- Tate Springs at River Road
- High waters on US 58 near Barbara’s Gift and Fabric
- High waters on Spring Street
Sullivan County
- Buncombe Road is flooded, but not officially closed
- Sullivan Gardens Parkway/Highway 93
Lee County
- Rt. 725N at Graveyard Hill Loop
- Rt. 725S at Graveyard Hill Loop
- VA-160E at N Inman St
Wise County
- Rt. 728E from Andover Rd; Fleming Rd; Rt. 729E/W (Wise County) to Dead End
- Rt. 616N at River Rd
- Rt. 728W from Andover Rd; Fleming Rd
- Rt. 729E/W to Dead End
- Rt. 616S at River Rd
- Rt. 612N/S
- VA-160W at N Inman St
Dickenson County
- Rt. 636S at Honey Camp Rd
- Rt. 636N at Honey Camp Rd
- VA-83E at Slate Creek Rd
Buchanan County
- Slate Creek Rd – at Rt. 717N/S
- Rt. 615E at Hoot Owl Rd from Poplar Creek Rd
- Rt. 604N/S to Hemi Dr; Rt. 1009N/S
- Rt. 615W at Hoot Owl Rd
- Rt. 604N/S to Hemi Dr
- Rt. 1009N/S
Russell County
- Rt. 663S from Artrip Rd;
- Rt. 661E/W (Russell County) to Back Valley Rd; Ball Dr
- Rt. 615E/W
- Rt. 663S from Artrip Rd
- Rt. 661E/W to Back Valley Rd; Ball Dr
- Rt. 615E/W
- Rt. 663N from Artrip Rd
Washington County, Va.
- Rt. 687S at Trout Rd at N Fork River Rd;
- Rt. 611N/S
- Rt. 687N at Trout Rd
- VA-71E – E Jackson St – at Tucker St; Woodland St;
Scott County, Va.
- Rt. 767E/W
- BUS US-23N at Kane St
- VA-71W at E Jackson St
- BUS US-23S at Kane St