LIST: Road closures in the Tri-Cities region Thursday

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several roads in both Tennessee and Virginia are closed due to high water levels, flooding and debris.

The following roads have been confirmed by officials to be closed, and drivers are asked to avoid them. Some have not officially been closed but are deemed impassable or covered and drivers should avoid them.

Washington County, Tenn.

One lane of I-81 Northbound is closed due to a crash involving a commercial vehicle

Greene County

South Rufe Taylor @ Crestview

West Main Street @ Porter Tire

Fairgrounds Road

Fairgrounds Circle

West Pines @ Kingsport Highway

7000-8000 Block of Horton Highway

640 Marvin Road

Susong Road

Gosnell Road

Sipes Road

1300 John Graham Road

Pottertown Road (video above is from Pottertown Road)

Hawkins County

Highway 113 near Bulls Gap Saint Clair Road is open following a crash, but the Hawkins County Rescue Squad says there is still high waters in the area.

Blevins Road

Robertson Creek Road

Longtown Road

The St. Clair Road area

Fisher’s Creek Road

Hickory Cove Roadarea

Caney Creek Road near State Route 60

Big Stone Gap, Va.

Wallens Ridge Boulevard

West 12th Street and Wood

Tate Springs at River Road

High waters on US 58 near Barbara’s Gift and Fabric

High waters on Spring Street

Sullivan County

Buncombe Road is flooded, but not officially closed

Sullivan Gardens Parkway/Highway 93

Lee County

Rt. 725N at Graveyard Hill Loop

Rt. 725S at Graveyard Hill Loop

VA-160E at N Inman St

Wise County

Rt. 728E from Andover Rd; Fleming Rd; Rt. 729E/W (Wise County) to Dead End

Rt. 616N at River Rd

Rt. 728W from Andover Rd; Fleming Rd

Rt. 729E/W to Dead End

Rt. 616S at River Rd

Rt. 612N/S

VA-160W at N Inman St

Dickenson County

Rt. 636S at Honey Camp Rd

Rt. 636N at Honey Camp Rd

VA-83E at Slate Creek Rd

Buchanan County

Slate Creek Rd – at Rt. 717N/S

Rt. 615E at Hoot Owl Rd from Poplar Creek Rd

Rt. 604N/S to Hemi Dr; Rt. 1009N/S

Rt. 615W at Hoot Owl Rd

Rt. 604N/S to Hemi Dr

Rt. 1009N/S

Russell County

Rt. 663S from Artrip Rd;

Rt. 661E/W (Russell County) to Back Valley Rd; Ball Dr

Rt. 615E/W

Rt. 663S from Artrip Rd

Rt. 661E/W to Back Valley Rd; Ball Dr

Rt. 615E/W

Rt. 663N from Artrip Rd

Washington County, Va.

Rt. 687S at Trout Rd at N Fork River Rd;

Rt. 611N/S

Rt. 687N at Trout Rd

VA-71E – E Jackson St – at Tucker St; Woodland St;

Scott County, Va.