LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in the Tri-Cities

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – DECEMBER 25: (EDITORS NOTE: This images was created using digital filter) A turkey is placed on the Christmas dinner table on December 25, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland. Millions of people across the UK spend time with family and loved ones on Christmas day, traditionally exchanging gifts and eating and drinking, whilst many also attend special church services. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

(WJHL) – If you and your loved ones are planning on eating out on Christmas Day, we have a list of restaurants that will be open on the holiday!

Open on Christmas Eve AND Christmas Day

IHOP– All IHOP locations will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week!

Golden Corral– Golden Corral will be open from 11 AM until 4 PM on Christmas Eve and 11 AM until 8 PM on Christmas Day.

Shoney’s – Shoney will open on Christmas Day at 11:00 AM to serve its All-You-Care-to-Eat, Freshly Prepared Christmas Day Feast.

Starbucks– Certain Starbucks locations, like the one in Kroger on West State of Franklin will be open on Christmas, but others will be closed. To check specific locations, click here.

Waffle House– Every Waffle House restaurant is open 24 hours, 365 days a year.

Open on Christmas Eve

Applebee’s – Applebee’s Bar and Grill will be opened from 11 AM until 9 PM on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Bob Evans– Bob Evans will be open on Christmas Eve until 6:00 PM, but they will be closed on Christmas Day.

Cracker Barrel – Cracker Barrel will be open on Christmas Eve from 6:00 AM until 2:00 PM, but they will be closed on Christmas Day.

Fatz Cafe– Both the Bristol and Elizabethton locations will be open from 11:00 AM until 10:00 PM on Christmas Eve, but they will both be closed on Christmas Day.

Korean Taco House – On Christmas Eve, Korean Taco House downtown will be open regular business hours from 11 AM to 3 PM and then 4 PM to 9 PM. They will be closed on Christmas Day.

McAlister’s Deli – All McAlister’s locations will be open until 6 PM on Christmas Eve, and they will all be closed on Christmas Day.

Red Meze – Red Meze will be open from 11 AM until 9 PM on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Rio De Brazil Steakhouse (Johnson City) – On Christmas Eve, the steakhouse will be open from 11 AM until 2:30 PM, then it will reopen at 5 PM and remain open until 10 PM. Rio De Brazil will be closed on Christmas Day.

Pal’s Sudden Service – All Pal’s locations will open at 6 AM on Christmas Eve and close early at 6 PM. On Christmas Day, all Pal’s will be closed.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery (Kingsport and Johnson City) – The Kingsport and Johnson City locations will be closing at 5 PM on Christmas Eve, and they will be closed on Christmas Day.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery (Bristol, VA) – The Bristol, Virginia location will close at 2 PM on Christmas Eve, and it will be closed on Christmas Day.

If you know of any other restaurants that are open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day e-mail mlee@wjhl.com or send us a message on our WJHL Facebook page!