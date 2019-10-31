LIST: Power outages reported across SWVA and NE TN

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Severe weather across the Tri-Cities region has left multiple customers of various electric corporations without power.

The following companies are reporting these outages:

Appalachian Power – SULLIVAN CO – 286 CUSTOMERS HAWKINS CO – FEWER THAN 5 CUSTOMERS SCOTT CO – 552 CUSTOMERS WASHINGTON CO, VA – 626 CUSTOMERS SMYTH CO – 29 CUSTOMERS BUCHANAN CO – 85 CUSTOMERS WISE CO – FEWER THAN 5 CUSTOMERS RUSSELL CO – 192 CUSTOMERS DICKENSON COUNTY – 234 CUSTOMERS





Brightridge – BOWMANTOWN – 14 CUSTOMERS CHEROKEE – 30 CUSTOMERS GRAY – 2 CUSTOMERS HARMONY – 1 CUSTOMER JONESBOROUGH – 4 CUSTOMERS LIMESTONE – 1 CUSTOMER PINEY FLATS – 2 CUSTOMERS SOUTHEAST JC AND PINECREST – 6 CUSTOMERS SOUTHWEST JC – 6 CUSOMTERS



Holston Electric – 5 Customers



Old Dominion – LEE CO – 625 CUSTOMERS WISE CO – 181 CUSTOMERS



BVU – 0

These numbers are updated as the providers supply information.