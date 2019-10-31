Breaking News
Power outages reported across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee

LIST: Power outages reported across SWVA and NE TN

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
power outage 3_88290

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Severe weather across the Tri-Cities region has left multiple customers of various electric corporations without power.

The following companies are reporting these outages:

  • Appalachian Power –
    • SULLIVAN CO – 286 CUSTOMERS
    • HAWKINS CO – FEWER THAN 5 CUSTOMERS
    • SCOTT CO – 552 CUSTOMERS
    • WASHINGTON CO, VA – 626 CUSTOMERS
    • SMYTH CO – 29 CUSTOMERS
    • BUCHANAN CO – 85 CUSTOMERS
    • WISE CO – FEWER THAN 5 CUSTOMERS
    • RUSSELL CO – 192 CUSTOMERS
    • DICKENSON COUNTY – 234 CUSTOMERS
  • Brightridge –
    • BOWMANTOWN – 14 CUSTOMERS
    • CHEROKEE – 30 CUSTOMERS
    • GRAY – 2 CUSTOMERS
    • HARMONY – 1 CUSTOMER
    • JONESBOROUGH – 4 CUSTOMERS
    • LIMESTONE – 1 CUSTOMER
    • PINEY FLATS – 2 CUSTOMERS
    • SOUTHEAST JC AND PINECREST – 6 CUSTOMERS
    • SOUTHWEST JC – 6 CUSOMTERS
  • Holston Electric –
    • 5 Customers
  • Old Dominion –
    • LEE CO – 625 CUSTOMERS
    • WISE CO – 181 CUSTOMERS
  • BVU – 0

These numbers are updated as the providers supply information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss