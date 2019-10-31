LIST: Power outages reported across SWVA and NE TN

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Severe weather across the Tri-Cities region has left multiple customers of various electric corporations without power.
The following companies are reporting these outages:
- Appalachian Power –
- SULLIVAN CO – 286 CUSTOMERS
- HAWKINS CO – FEWER THAN 5 CUSTOMERS
- SCOTT CO – 552 CUSTOMERS
- WASHINGTON CO, VA – 626 CUSTOMERS
- SMYTH CO – 29 CUSTOMERS
- BUCHANAN CO – 85 CUSTOMERS
- WISE CO – FEWER THAN 5 CUSTOMERS
- RUSSELL CO – 192 CUSTOMERS
- DICKENSON COUNTY – 234 CUSTOMERS
- Brightridge –
- BOWMANTOWN – 14 CUSTOMERS
- CHEROKEE – 30 CUSTOMERS
- GRAY – 2 CUSTOMERS
- HARMONY – 1 CUSTOMER
- JONESBOROUGH – 4 CUSTOMERS
- LIMESTONE – 1 CUSTOMER
- PINEY FLATS – 2 CUSTOMERS
- SOUTHEAST JC AND PINECREST – 6 CUSTOMERS
- SOUTHWEST JC – 6 CUSOMTERS
- Holston Electric –
- 5 Customers
- 5 Customers
- Old Dominion –
- LEE CO – 625 CUSTOMERS
- WISE CO – 181 CUSTOMERS
- BVU – 0
These numbers are updated as the providers supply information.