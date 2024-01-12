TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Several power outages have been reported in the Tri-Cities due to high winds and widespread rain.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for Greene, Unicoi, Washington, Carter and Johnson Counties in Northeast Tennessee, Wise and Russell counties in Southwest Virginia and Letcher County in Eastern Kentucky from now until 7 a.m. on Saturday.

To view the latest Storm Team 11 forecast, click here.

As of 1:30 p.m., the following companies have reported outages:

BrightRidge

Austin Springs – 12

Cherokee – 284

Colonial Heights – 47

Fordtown – 1

Gray – 5

Jonesborough – 116

Lamar – 143

Limestone – 67

Northeast Johnson City – 4

Northwest Johnson City – 132

Piney Flats – 81

Southeast Johnson City & Pinecrest – 2

Southwest Johnson City – 27

Telford – 87

To view the latest, click here.

Appalachian Power

Hawkins County – 510

Sullivan County – 409

Buchanan County – 161

Dickenson County – 230

Russell County – 613

Scott County – 42

Washington County, Virginia – 1,414

Wise County – Fewer than 5

To view the latest, click here.

Erwin Utilities

Buffalo Valley – 169

Erwin North – 65

Erwin South – 1

Fishery Loop – 157

Harris Hollow – 15

Jonesborough Road – 1

Limestone Cove – 428

Lower Rock Creek – 85

Marbleton – 196

Scioto – 385

Unicoi – 51

Upper Rock Creek – 1

Zane Whitson – 3

To view the latest, click here.

Mountain Electric Cooperative

Several widespread outages have been reported in Roan Mountain and Unicoi County areas. For updates and more information, click here.

Greeneville Energy Authority

Caney Branch – 611

Chucky Doak – 1

Court House – 1

Debusk – 271

East View – 25

Flag Branch – 457

Forest Hills – 6

Greystone – 1,017

Hardins – 2

Jockey – 1

McDonald – 2

Middle School – 469

Midway – 70

Mt. Carmel – 2

Mt. Pleasant – 3

South Greene – 124

Sunnyside – 30

To view the latest, click here.

Holston Electric Cooperative

Hawkins County – 0.6% out

Greene County – 20.9% out

To view the latest, click here.

Bristol, Tennessee Essential Services

Various outages have been reported. For more information, click here.

This story is currently developing. Stay tuned on-air and online for updates.