TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Several power outages have been reported in the Tri-Cities due to high winds and widespread rain.
A High Wind Warning has been issued for Greene, Unicoi, Washington, Carter and Johnson Counties in Northeast Tennessee, Wise and Russell counties in Southwest Virginia and Letcher County in Eastern Kentucky from now until 7 a.m. on Saturday.
As of 1:30 p.m., the following companies have reported outages:
BrightRidge
- Austin Springs – 12
- Cherokee – 284
- Colonial Heights – 47
- Fordtown – 1
- Gray – 5
- Jonesborough – 116
- Lamar – 143
- Limestone – 67
- Northeast Johnson City – 4
- Northwest Johnson City – 132
- Piney Flats – 81
- Southeast Johnson City & Pinecrest – 2
- Southwest Johnson City – 27
- Telford – 87
Appalachian Power
- Hawkins County – 510
- Sullivan County – 409
- Buchanan County – 161
- Dickenson County – 230
- Russell County – 613
- Scott County – 42
- Washington County, Virginia – 1,414
- Wise County – Fewer than 5
Erwin Utilities
- Buffalo Valley – 169
- Erwin North – 65
- Erwin South – 1
- Fishery Loop – 157
- Harris Hollow – 15
- Jonesborough Road – 1
- Limestone Cove – 428
- Lower Rock Creek – 85
- Marbleton – 196
- Scioto – 385
- Unicoi – 51
- Upper Rock Creek – 1
- Zane Whitson – 3
Mountain Electric Cooperative
Several widespread outages have been reported in Roan Mountain and Unicoi County areas.
Greeneville Energy Authority
- Caney Branch – 611
- Chucky Doak – 1
- Court House – 1
- Debusk – 271
- East View – 25
- Flag Branch – 457
- Forest Hills – 6
- Greystone – 1,017
- Hardins – 2
- Jockey – 1
- McDonald – 2
- Middle School – 469
- Midway – 70
- Mt. Carmel – 2
- Mt. Pleasant – 3
- South Greene – 124
- Sunnyside – 30
Holston Electric Cooperative
- Hawkins County – 0.6% out
- Greene County – 20.9% out
Bristol, Tennessee Essential Services
Various outages have been reported.
