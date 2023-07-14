TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — After Friday morning storms and widespread flooding impacted the Tri-Cities, several power outages have been reported.

As of 10:24 a.m., BrightRidge and Appalachian Power are reporting the following.

BrightRidge

According to BrightRidge’s outage map, 530 total customers are experiencing outages.

Cherokee – 21 customers affected

Jonesborough – 4 customers affected

Limestone – 2 customers affected

Southwest Johnson City – 38 customers affected

Appalachian Power

Appalachian Power’s outage map reports 297 customers in Sullivan County are affected.

Officials across the Tri-Cities are advising people to stay off roads if possible due to flooding. This story is currently developing.