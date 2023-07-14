TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — After Friday morning storms and widespread flooding impacted the Tri-Cities, several power outages have been reported.
As of 10:24 a.m., BrightRidge and Appalachian Power are reporting the following.
BrightRidge
According to BrightRidge’s outage map, 530 total customers are experiencing outages.
- Cherokee – 21 customers affected
- Jonesborough – 4 customers affected
- Limestone – 2 customers affected
- Southwest Johnson City – 38 customers affected
Appalachian Power
Appalachian Power’s outage map reports 297 customers in Sullivan County are affected.
Officials across the Tri-Cities are advising people to stay off roads if possible due to flooding. This story is currently developing.