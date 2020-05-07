LIST: Plans for graduation ceremonies across the region

Close up of graduation diploma. Shot with shallow depth of field.

(WJHL) – For the Class of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic uprooted many of the senior-year milestones, including graduation ceremonies.

Following health officials’ call for social distancing, ceremonies across the state were called off, delayed or modified to fit into a society morphed by the pandemic.

Here, you can find a list of plans for each school system. This list will be updated as systems change or announce new plans for graduation celebrations.

Tennessee Schools

Science Hill High School – Johnson City Schools will hold a traditional graduation ceremony in June or July. Administrators will host a ceremony June 19-20 in Freedom Hall Civic Center or Kermit Tipton Stadium.

If the ceremony can’t proceed on that date, the ceremony will be moved to July 24-25.

There could be as many as six ceremonies, and all will be live-streamed.

Johnson City Schools will stream a senior recognition video May 30 at 10 a.m. on the system’s website, social media channels in addition to being broadcast on JCTV (channel 192 for Charter and channel 17 on Comcast.

Officials note the ceremonies could be canceled due to health restrictions.

More here: Plans to honor Science Hill class of 2020 announced

Elizabethton High School officials scheduled a tentative drive-thru graduation ceremony for seniors in the school’s parking lot.

Read more: High school graduation plans starting to come together as state provides guidelines

Dobyns-Bennett High School – Traditional in-person graduation ceremony scheduled for July 17-18. Students unable to attend should contact the school counseling officce by June 1. Details forthcoming.

Read more: Dobyns-Bennett High School going forward with in-person graduation ceremony in July

Hawkins County seniors will be able to attend a modified, in-person ceremony on May 21.

Students may bring up to four guests, who must all arrive in the same vehicle. Students will receive a time to arrive on campus and wait in the parking lot until their assigned time to go into the gymnasium. Students will proceed across the stage one at a time to maintain social distancing.

Additional guidelines for graduation protocol can be found at the Hawkins County Schools website.

Tennessee High School – Traditional graduation ceremony scheduled for July 24. Students unable to attend the ceremony may contact the school for a “unique” celebration. Those students will be incorporated into the ceremony via video.

Read more: Tennessee High School announces 2020 graduation to take place July 24

Greene County Schools – Schools within the system will be employing a modified graduation ceremony based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. System-wide, students will walk across the stage in 10-minute increments.

Principals for each high school will coordinate with students for their 10-minute ceremony.

Each student will walk across the stage to receive their diploma, and may have up to 10 family members present. A videographer will record the entire event, and each school will receive a an edited movie of the ceremonies that can be downloaded by families as a keepsake.

The dates for graduation in Greene County schools are:

Chuckey-Doak High School: May 8, 9 and 16

North Greene High School: May 7-9

West Greene High School: May 7-9

South Greene High School: May 14-16

Read more: Greene County Schools creates modified graduation plan, families split on decision

Johnson County Schools – A drive-in graduation ceremony for Johnson County seniors is planned for May 23 at Chamber Park, 716 S. Shady St., Mountain City.

The system has scheduled a graduation makeup day for May 30 if it rains on May 23.

Students may bring up to two cars of guests to the ceremony, and vehicles will be spread across the park in view of the stage. Audio will be received through FM radio.

Read more: Johnson County Schools announces ‘drive-in’ graduation ceremony for Class of 2020

Universities and Colleges

East Tennessee State University – Virtual commencement planned for noon on May 9 broadcast on News Channel 11. Spring graduates may opt to participate in a dedicated in-person ceremony in December.

The university’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy and Quillen College of Medicine will hold separate virtual ceremonies on May 8.

Read more: WJHL to broadcast ETSU virtual commencement May 9

Emory & Henry College delayed spring commencement ceremonies. Officials have not announced a new date yet.

King University’s spring graduation ceremony has been postponed, but a new date has not been announced yet.

Northeast State Community College will stream a virtual graduation ceremony May 12 at 7 p.m. Stream can be accessed on Facebook, Youtube and will also be broadcast on WJHL News Channel 11.

Milligan College rescheduled Spring Commencement ceremonies to August 15 at the Mary B. Martin Auditorium in Seeger Chapel on campus. The rescheduled date remains subject to change, according to Milligan’s website.

Tusculum University postponed spring graduation ceremoies to August 8 at 10:30 a.m.