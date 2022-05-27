TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — Memorial Day marks a day of remembrance for U.S. soldiers who gave everything while in the line of duty. The solemn day serves as a reminder for those who lost their lives fighting for American freedom.
The holiday also marks the first unofficial day of summer.
In the Tri-Cities, organizers and city leaders have organized dozens of events to honor those who fell in the line of duty as well as weekend events the entire family can enjoy. Storm Team 11 forecasts a bright, beautiful and warm Memorial Day on Monday.
Memorial Day services/activities
What: Boys Scouts Flags
Where: Johnson City VA
When: Saturday, May 28 at 9:30 a.m.
What: Armed Forces Salute Ceremony
Where: Downtown Jonesborough
When: Saturday, May 28 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
What: Annual Memorial Day Service
Where: Veterans Memorial Park in Greeneville located at 805 Forest St.
When: Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m.
What: Bristol’s Cumberland Square Park War Memorial
Where: 200 Lee St.
When: Monday, May 30 at 12 p.m.
What: Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony
Where: Mountain Home National Cemetery at 215 Heroes Drive, Johnson City
When: Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m.
What: Kingsport Memorial Day Program
Where: Kingsport Veterans Memorial at 1630 Fort Henry Drive
When: Monday, May 30 at 10:45 a.m.
What: Johnson City Doughboy Memorial Day Ceremony
Where: Spirit of the American Doughboy statue at JC Memorial Park Community Center
When: Monday, May 30 at 9 a.m.
Memorial Day weekend activities
What: Johnson City Farmers Market Festival
Where: Pavilion in Downtown Johnson City
When: Saturday, May 28
Activities: Rock painting from 9-11 a.m., strawberry dessert contest with a $20 prize with judging at 10:30 a.m., strawberry painting activity for children
What: Gathering at the Gap
Where: Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia
When: May 28
Activities: live music, food, craft vendors, workshops
What: Wetlands opening
Where: 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough
When: Saturday, May 28 from 10 a.m. until p.m.
What: Johnson City Adult Prom
Where: Holiday Inn at 101 W. Springbrook Drive
When: Saturday, May 28 from 7-11 p.m.
What: Plumb Alley Day
Where: Downtown Abingdon
When: Saturday, May 28 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Activities: Entertainment stage, children’s area with inflatables, live music, local vendors and food and drink