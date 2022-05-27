TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — Memorial Day marks a day of remembrance for U.S. soldiers who gave everything while in the line of duty. The solemn day serves as a reminder for those who lost their lives fighting for American freedom.

The holiday also marks the first unofficial day of summer.

In the Tri-Cities, organizers and city leaders have organized dozens of events to honor those who fell in the line of duty as well as weekend events the entire family can enjoy. Storm Team 11 forecasts a bright, beautiful and warm Memorial Day on Monday.

Memorial Day services/activities

What: Boys Scouts Flags

Where: Johnson City VA

When: Saturday, May 28 at 9:30 a.m.

What: Armed Forces Salute Ceremony

Where: Downtown Jonesborough

When: Saturday, May 28 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

What: Annual Memorial Day Service

Where: Veterans Memorial Park in Greeneville located at 805 Forest St.

When: Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m.

What: Bristol’s Cumberland Square Park War Memorial

Where: 200 Lee St.

When: Monday, May 30 at 12 p.m.

What: Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony

Where: Mountain Home National Cemetery at 215 Heroes Drive, Johnson City

When: Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m.

What: Kingsport Memorial Day Program

Where: Kingsport Veterans Memorial at 1630 Fort Henry Drive

When: Monday, May 30 at 10:45 a.m.

What: Johnson City Doughboy Memorial Day Ceremony

Where: Spirit of the American Doughboy statue at JC Memorial Park Community Center

When: Monday, May 30 at 9 a.m.

Memorial Day weekend activities

What: Johnson City Farmers Market Festival

Where: Pavilion in Downtown Johnson City

When: Saturday, May 28

Activities: Rock painting from 9-11 a.m., strawberry dessert contest with a $20 prize with judging at 10:30 a.m., strawberry painting activity for children

What: Gathering at the Gap

Where: Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia

When: May 28

Activities: live music, food, craft vendors, workshops

What: Wetlands opening

Where: 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough

When: Saturday, May 28 from 10 a.m. until p.m.

What: Johnson City Adult Prom

Where: Holiday Inn at 101 W. Springbrook Drive

When: Saturday, May 28 from 7-11 p.m.

What: Plumb Alley Day

Where: Downtown Abingdon

When: Saturday, May 28 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Activities: Entertainment stage, children’s area with inflatables, live music, local vendors and food and drink

