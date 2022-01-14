LIST: Martin Luther King Jr. Day events throughout the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Va./Tenn. (WJHL) — Monday, Jan. 17 marks Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day — a day to honor the life of the activist who helped trailblaze the American civil rights movement in the mid-50s until his assassination in 1968.

Several localities throughout the Tri-Cities have announced ceremonies, parades and other events to commemorate King. News Channel 11 compiled a list of programs available below.

Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

Center and East Sevier Street, Kingsport

Jan. 17 at 11:15 a.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Program and Walk

The event will start and end at the Carver Recreation Center.

The program will include a 45-minute ceremony, ending with an hour-long walk.

Participants should meet at the Carver Recreation Center Monday, Jan. 17 at 12:45 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual Community Celebration

CLICK HERE for access to the virtual event.

Martin Luther King Jr. Candlelit Vigil

This will take place at Shiloh Baptist Church in Kingsport on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact Rev. Kenneth Calvert at 423-534-7626.

MLK Candlelight Gathering

This will take place on Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Lee Street Baptist Church.

A presentation will follow at 7 p.m.