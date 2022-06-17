The Tri-Cities Juneteenth celebration will take place here on Saturday, June 19th.

(WJHL) — June 19 marks Juneteenth, a federal holiday that commemorates the freedom of enslaved Black people. The day has been celebrated since 1866 but just gained federal recognition as a holiday in 2021.

Organizations have planned several Juneteenth celebrations across the Tri-Cities area, and News Channel 11 compiled a list below.

Johnson City

What: ETSU Juneteenth event

When: Friday, June 17 at 11:30 a.m.

Where: Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center located on the second floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center

Kingsport

What: Tri-Cities CommUNITY Juneteenth Festival

When: Saturday, June 18 beginning at 10 a.m.

Where: VO Dobbins Community Center

More: Food trucks, local vendors and music

Greeneville

What: Greeneville’s First Juneteenth Celebration, planned by the Town of Greeneville and the George Clem Multicultural Alliance

When: Sunday, June 19 from 3-7 p.m.

Where: The Big Spring, located behind the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library at 210 N. Main St.

Tazewell County

What: Friends of Juneteenth Celebration with music, a parade, stories about the underground railroad, food and games

When: Saturday, June 18 at 11 a.m.

Where: Main Street in Tazewell

What: Worship at Nuckols Hall followed by Sunday meal

When: Sunday, June 19 at 10:45 a.m.

Where: Tazewell County Fairgrounds