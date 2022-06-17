(WJHL) — June 19 marks Juneteenth, a federal holiday that commemorates the freedom of enslaved Black people. The day has been celebrated since 1866 but just gained federal recognition as a holiday in 2021.
Organizations have planned several Juneteenth celebrations across the Tri-Cities area, and News Channel 11 compiled a list below.
Johnson City
What: ETSU Juneteenth event
When: Friday, June 17 at 11:30 a.m.
Where: Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center located on the second floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center
Kingsport
What: Tri-Cities CommUNITY Juneteenth Festival
When: Saturday, June 18 beginning at 10 a.m.
Where: VO Dobbins Community Center
More: Food trucks, local vendors and music
Greeneville
What: Greeneville’s First Juneteenth Celebration, planned by the Town of Greeneville and the George Clem Multicultural Alliance
When: Sunday, June 19 from 3-7 p.m.
Where: The Big Spring, located behind the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library at 210 N. Main St.
Tazewell County
What: Friends of Juneteenth Celebration with music, a parade, stories about the underground railroad, food and games
When: Saturday, June 18 at 11 a.m.
Where: Main Street in Tazewell
What: Worship at Nuckols Hall followed by Sunday meal
When: Sunday, June 19 at 10:45 a.m.
Where: Tazewell County Fairgrounds