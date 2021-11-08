LIST: Holiday parades, festivities throughout the Tri-Cities region

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — With Halloween gone, localities have begun announcing holiday parades and festivities this season for the entire family.

News Channel 11 compiled a list of parades and events throughout the viewing area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Abingdon Christmas Parade

The Abingdon Christmas Parade will kick off on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

The town also revealed merry festivities the entire family can enjoy leading up to the holiday, including a scavenger hunt, holiday lights driving tour and more.

Big Stone Gap Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting

The community’s holiday festivities will kick off on Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m. at Miner’s Park at 420 E. Wood Ave.

Bristol, Virginia Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

Join the community for the annual Christmas tree lighting at The Bristol Hotel on Monday, Nov. 29.

Festivities will launch at 6:30 p.m., and the event is hosted by Believe in Bristol. The Christmas Parade will kick off Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. along State Street.

Church Hill Christmas Parade

The parade will be on Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. until noon.

It will begin downtown along Main Boulevard.

Parade lineup will start at 10 a.m. at the Senior Center.

For more information, call 423-357-6161.

Elizabethton Christmas Parade

Main Street Elizabethton will host the parade, themed “Christmas on the Big Screen,” on Dec. 11 from 6-8 p.m. The deadline to apply is Nov. 28.

Erwin Christmas Parade

The parade will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m. from Erwin Village Shopping Center. It will travel down Main Avenue to Love Street, ending at Erwin Utilities.

For more information, call 423-743-3000.

Greeneville Christmas Parade

“Christmas Through the Decades” will kick off on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.

The parade will start from Bohannon Avenue and progress through North Main Street and down South Main.

Registration forms are due on Nov. 27.

All floats should be at the staging area on Bohannon Avenue by 12:30 p.m. Judging will start at 1 p.m.

There is no entry fee for high school and middle school marching bands, cheer teams, sports teams or groups. Veteran’s groups and emergency vehicles are also exempt from the entry fee.

For more information, call 423-638-4111.

Holidays Around the World

The McKinney Center will host its annual holiday fundraiser on Monday, Nov. 29.

With tickets at $30, the event will feature walk-through Christmas displays, live music, a visit from Santa Claus himself and the Grinch.

Tickets must be purchased in advance by Wednesday, Nov. 24.

To purchase a ticket, CLICK HERE.

Johnson City Christmas Parade 2021

City officials announced the Johnson City Christmas Parade has returned for the 2021 season.

The Blue Plum Organization is sponsoring the event, set to kick off on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Jonesborough 43rd Colors of Christmas Progressive Dinner

The Heritage Alliance will host the dinner on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. through 7:40 p.m. at the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington School.

Tickets are $100 per person, and the proceeds go toward educational programs at the Heritage Alliance.

Online ticket purchases are available HERE or by calling 423-753-1010.

Jonesborough Christmas Parade

The 2021 parade will kick off from Historic Main Street on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

The theme is “Christmas in the South.”

To register, CLICK HERE.

Kingsport Christmas Parade

Kingsport’s Jingle & Mingle Christmas Event will kick off Saturday, Dec. 4 from noon until 8 p.m.

From noon through 6 p.m., the community can enjoy Shop & Hop at local downtown businesses.

3 p.m. until 5p.m. will kick off Santa’s Workshop in Glen Bruce Park, giving children the opportunity to tell the Man in Red all their Christmas wishes and wants.

The Christmas parade will kick off from 400 Clinchfield St. at 6 p.m., with the Christmas tree lighting to follow at 7 p.m.

Marion, Virginia 2021 Annual Christmas Parade

The parade will kick off from Downtown Marion on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

The area will be decked out in new Christmas lights, and downtown merchants will extend hours for Christmas shopping. Parade line-up will begin at 6 p.m.

Rogersville Christmas Parade

The Christmas Parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 4-5 p.m. It will kick off from 110 E. Kyle St.

Skate by the Doe Ice Rink

Made possible by the Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce and City of Elizabethton Parks and Recreation, the ice rink will be open at Covered Bridge Park from Nov. 27 through Jan. 16.

It will be open to the public with skating reservations on Thursdays from 3-9 p.m.; Fridays 3-10 p.m.; Saturdays 10-10 p.m. and Sundays 1-6 p.m. for $10.

Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays will be reserved for private corporation events, birthday or holiday parties and photography sessions.

Reservations will be available

Wise County Christmas Parades

The Big Stone Gap Christmas Parade will kick off on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

The Coeburn Christmas Parade will kick off on Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

The St. Paul Christmas Parade will start on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

The Wise Christmas Parade will be on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.

The Norton Christmas Parade will be on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.

The Pound Christmas Parade will be on Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.