LIST: FunFest block parties begin Friday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fun Fest doesn’t officially kick off until next week, but you can enjoy some pre-Fun Fest fun this weekend.

Fun Fest block parties will take place Friday through Sunday.

Returning this year is the popular Mount Carmel Block Party. This year’s event will include live music, wrestling, a “kidz zone,” car show, and of course fireworks. The celebration takes place along Main Street from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

More than a dozen other block party events are planned for this weekend. You can see a list of them below:

Friday, July 5

Be Transformed

Location: 747 E. Center St. – Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park

Time: 10 am – 5 pm



Active Older Adults Block Party

Location: Greater Kingsport Family YMCA – 1840 Meadowview Pkwy, Kingsport, TN 37660

Time: 11:30 am – 1 pm

Saturday, July 6

Calvary Baptist Church Block Party

Location: 1238 Pine St., Kingsport, TN 37664

Time: 10 am – 1 pm

2450 Memorial Blvd Block Party

Location: Shopping center with Farmers Home Furniture, Pool & Spa World & Kingsport Fitness

Time: 11 am – 3 pm

Market Street Shakers

Location: 100 block of E. Market St.

Time: 12 pm – 5 pm

Temple Baptist Church

Location: 2200 Memorial Ct., – across from Robinson baseball field

Time: 1 pm – 4 pm

Broad Fest Block Party

Location: Mercantile on Broad St – 237 Broad St., Kingsport, TN 37660

Time: 12 pm – 5 pm

Bethel Church Block Party

Location: 1593 Warpath Dr. – church picnic shelter on Bridwell St.

Time: 12 pm – 3 pm

Home Sweet Home Block Party

Location: Kingsport Farmers Market – 308 Clinchfield Street, Kingsport TN 37660

Time: 4 pm – 7 pm

Mount Carmel Block Party

Location: Main St. – Mount Carmel, TN

Time: 4 pm – 10 pm

4 th Annual Kingsport FurFest

Location: Dogwood Park – 800 Granby Rd

Time: 5 pm – 8 pm

Ridgefields Area Neighborhood Block Party

Location: Ridgefields Park

Time: 5 pm – 8 pm

Sunday, July 7

St. Luke UMC – Highland Community

Location: St. Luke UMC – 2600 E. Center St., Kingsport, TN 37664

Time: 5 pm – 8 pm

Heritage First Church of God

Location: 470 Rock Springs Road, Kingsport, TN 37663

Time: 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Other Dates:

July 10th

Sunnyside Baptist Church

Location: 406 Cooks Valley Rd

July 11th

Rotary – Pack the Park against Polio (Kingsport Mets game)

Location: Hunter Wright Stadium – 800 Granby Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660

Time: 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm

July 14th

CJ’s Summer Heat 2

Location: 516 G Morelock St

Time: 2 pm – 8 pm

July 17th

Dogwood Terrace

Location: Dogwood Terrace Community Bldg

Time: 11 am – 5 pm

