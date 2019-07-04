LIST: FunFest block parties begin Friday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fun Fest doesn’t officially kick off until next week, but you can enjoy some pre-Fun Fest fun this weekend.
Fun Fest block parties will take place Friday through Sunday.
Returning this year is the popular Mount Carmel Block Party. This year’s event will include live music, wrestling, a “kidz zone,” car show, and of course fireworks. The celebration takes place along Main Street from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
More than a dozen other block party events are planned for this weekend. You can see a list of them below:
Friday, July 5
Be Transformed
Location: 747 E. Center St. – Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park
Time: 10 am – 5 pm
Active Older Adults Block Party
Location: Greater Kingsport Family YMCA – 1840 Meadowview Pkwy, Kingsport, TN 37660
Time: 11:30 am – 1 pm
Saturday, July 6
Calvary Baptist Church Block Party
Location: 1238 Pine St., Kingsport, TN 37664
Time: 10 am – 1 pm
2450 Memorial Blvd Block Party
Location: Shopping center with Farmers Home Furniture, Pool & Spa World & Kingsport Fitness
Time: 11 am – 3 pm
Market Street Shakers
Location: 100 block of E. Market St.
Time: 12 pm – 5 pm
Temple Baptist Church
Location: 2200 Memorial Ct., – across from Robinson baseball field
Time: 1 pm – 4 pm
Broad Fest Block Party
Location: Mercantile on Broad St – 237 Broad St., Kingsport, TN 37660
Time: 12 pm – 5 pm
Bethel Church Block Party
Location: 1593 Warpath Dr. – church picnic shelter on Bridwell St.
Time: 12 pm – 3 pm
Home Sweet Home Block Party
Location: Kingsport Farmers Market – 308 Clinchfield Street, Kingsport TN 37660
Time: 4 pm – 7 pm
Mount Carmel Block Party
Location: Main St. – Mount Carmel, TN
Time: 4 pm – 10 pm
4 th Annual Kingsport FurFest
Location: Dogwood Park – 800 Granby Rd
Time: 5 pm – 8 pm
Ridgefields Area Neighborhood Block Party
Location: Ridgefields Park
Time: 5 pm – 8 pm
Sunday, July 7
St. Luke UMC – Highland Community
Location: St. Luke UMC – 2600 E. Center St., Kingsport, TN 37664
Time: 5 pm – 8 pm
Heritage First Church of God
Location: 470 Rock Springs Road, Kingsport, TN 37663
Time: 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Other Dates:
July 10th
Sunnyside Baptist Church
Location: 406 Cooks Valley Rd
July 11th
Rotary – Pack the Park against Polio (Kingsport Mets game)
Location: Hunter Wright Stadium – 800 Granby Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660
Time: 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
July 14th
CJ’s Summer Heat 2
Location: 516 G Morelock St
Time: 2 pm – 8 pm
July 17th
Dogwood Terrace
Location: Dogwood Terrace Community Bldg
Time: 11 am – 5 pm
Click here for more information about Fun Fest 2019.