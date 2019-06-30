LIST: Fourth of July fun across the region

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – Looking for some fun to celebrate Independence Day?
From fireworks to parades, take a look at this list of some of the events already planned across the region to celebrate the Fourth of July. Have an event you’d like to have added? Email us at news@wjhl.com
BRISTOL TN/VA
- STAR-SPANGLED 4TH OF JULY – Bristol will kick off its Independence Day celebration at 5 p.m. Thursday with a parade along State Street. That will be followed by family fun in Cumberland Square Park, live music, and a rubber duck race. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON
- INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Elizabethton. The Elizabethton Twins will shoot off fireworks following their game that night.
GREENEVILLE
- AMERICAN DOWNTOWN 4TH OF JULY PARADE – 3 to 11 p.m. on Main Street in Greeneville. Fireworks will be offered at dark.
HAMPTON
- FIREWORKS AT LAKESHORE MARINA – 8:30 to 10 p.m. at the Captain’s Table in Hampton, Tennessee.
- WATAUGA LAKE BOAT PARADE – 2 to 3 p.m. on Watauga Lake in Hampton
HONAKER
- INDEPENDENCE DAY EXTRAVAGANZA – Music, food, local vendors, kids activities, and more starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 6. Fireworks at 10 p.m. (Rt. 80 / Rt. 67 – Lot Beside Pizza Plus)
JOHNSON CITY
- PEPSI FIREWORK SHOW – 5 to 11 p.m. at Freedom Hall in Johnson City.
PINEY FLATS
- ROCKY MOUNT STATE HISTORIC SITE: AN OLD FASHIONED 4TH OF JULY – Happening all day at Rocky Mount in Piney Flats.
ROGERSVILLE
- ROGERSVILLE FUN – The Rogersville TN 4th of July kicks off with a parade sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce at 11 am in downtown. Free swimming from 12-7 pm at Rogersville City pool and the Rogersville 4th of July Celebration kicks off at 5pm in Rogersville City Park.