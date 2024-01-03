JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several events are scheduled in Johnson City this month in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The City of Johnson City is hosting a variety of public events leading up to, during and after Jan. 15, which is the observed holiday.

A list of events in Johnson City that will honor and remember Martin Luther King Jr. can be found below:

Worship Service What: An interdenominational worship service hosted by the Johnson City Ministerial Alliance. Where: St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, 201 Welbourne St. When: Wednesday, Jan. 10, 7 p.m. Cost: Free

Prayer Breakfast What: An annual, interfaith event that speaks to Dr. King and his legacy. Guest speaker is Dr. Harold Middlebrook Where: Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 225 Princeton Road When: Saturday, Jan. 13, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Cost: Tickets are $20 per person and may be purchased the day of the event. Proceeds support Carver Recreation Center’s annual youth trip to a Civil Rights Movement historic site.

Food Drive What: Countywide food drive supporting Good Samaritan Ministries, Jonesborough Ministerial Alliance Food Pantries Where: Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Ave.; Langston Centre, 315 Elm St.; McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave.; Good Samaritan Ministries, 100 N. Roan St. When: Now through Monday, Jan. 15

Storytelling Event What: Annual event that educates youth (ages 6-12) on Dr. King and the Civil Rights Movement through storytelling and music. Where: Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Ave. When: Monday Jan. 15, 9 a.m.-noon. Cost: Free

Unity Program and Walk What: A brief ceremony will culminate with a unity walk (less than 2 miles). Where: Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Ave. When: Monday, Jan. 15, noon Cost: Free

Blood Drive What: In honor of those who shed blood for others by giving blood to help others. Where: Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Ave. When: Monday, Jan. 15, 1-6 p.m. Cost: Free

Community Information Session What: The information session will focus on Medicaid expansion. Where: Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Ave. When: Monday, Jan. 15, 1-3 p.m. Cost: Free

Community Dinner What: Annual event that celebrates Dr. King’s legacy as well as honors individuals who make the community special. Where: Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Ave. When: Monday, Jan. 15, 6-8 p.m. Cost: Free

Vincent Dial Student Art Exhibit What: Art on display will feature students from Washington County and Johnson City Schools. The artwork will be inspired by Dr. King and the Civil Rights Movement. Where: McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave., Jonesborough Public Reception: Thursday, Jan. 18, 6-8 p.m. When: Exhibit open Jan. 15-19

2024 Event: The Importance of MLK to the Latinx Community What: Dr. Paul Ortiz teaches at the University of Florida. His area of research is African American and Latinx history in the United States. He will explain the multicultural elements of the modern Civil Rights Movement. Where: Langston Centre, 315 Elm St. When: Thursday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m.

More information on the above events can be found by calling the Carver Recreation Center at 423-461-8830 or the Langston Centre at 423-434-5785.