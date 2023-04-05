(WJHL) – The Tri-Cities are hopping to get out and search for some brightly colored eggs this weekend, so News Channel 11 has compiled a list of events you can attend.
- Andrew Johnson National Historic Site Easter Egg Roll
- When: Saturday 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Where: 209 S Main St, Greeneville
- Bloomingdale Ruritan Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Saturday 10:00 a.m.
- Where: Ketron Elementary School, Kingsport
- Boones Creek Christian Church Community Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Where: 2684 Boones Creek Road, Johnson City
- Cedar Grove Baptist Church Community Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Saturday 11 a.m.
- Where: 353 Cedar Grove Road, Johnson City
- Community Baptist Church Easter Party
- When: Saturday 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Where: 1505 Broad St, Bristol, TN
- Doak House Museum Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Saturday 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
- Where: 690 Erwin Hwy, Tusculum
- Egg My Yard Surprise Egg Hunt
- When: Saturday
- Where: King Commons Park, Johnson City
- Elizabeth Chapel Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Saturday 11 a.m.
- Where: 1041 Elizabeth Chapel Rd, Bluff City
- FBC Bluff City Community Easter Egg Hunt 2023
- When: Saturday 11 a.m.
- Where: 219 Main Street, Bluff City
- Greenwood Baptist Church Egg Hunt
- When: Friday 6 p.m.
- Where: 2999 S Greenwood Dr, Johnson City
- Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Sunday 12:30 p.m.
- Where: 136 Bob Jobe Rd, Johnson City, TN 37615
- Kingsport Aquatic Center Easter Eggstravaganza
- When: Saturday 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Where: 1820 Meadowview Pkwy, Kingsport
- Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church Community Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Saturday 10:00 a.m.
- Where: King Commons Park, Johnson City
- Sinking Creek Baptist Church Annual Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Saturday 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
- Where: 2313 Elizabethton Hwy, Johnson City
- The River of Tri-Cities Church EasterMania Eggstravaganza
- When: Saturday 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Where: 1005 John Exum Pkwy, Johnson City
- Town of Wise Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Thursday 9 a.m. – Friday
- Where: Big Glades Amphitheater
This list may not be complete, and event organizers may change scheduling and other details.