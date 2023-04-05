(WJHL) – The Tri-Cities are hopping to get out and search for some brightly colored eggs this weekend, so News Channel 11 has compiled a list of events you can attend.

Andrew Johnson National Historic Site Easter Egg Roll When: Saturday 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Where: 209 S Main St, Greeneville



Bloomingdale Ruritan Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday 10:00 a.m. Where: Ketron Elementary School, Kingsport



Boones Creek Christian Church Community Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Where: 2684 Boones Creek Road, Johnson City



Cedar Grove Baptist Church Community Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday 11 a.m. Where: 353 Cedar Grove Road, Johnson City



Community Baptist Church Easter Party When: Saturday 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Where: 1505 Broad St, Bristol, TN

Doak House Museum Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Where: 690 Erwin Hwy, Tusculum



Egg My Yard Surprise Egg Hunt When: Saturday Where: King Commons Park, Johnson City



Elizabeth Chapel Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday 11 a.m. Where: 1041 Elizabeth Chapel Rd, Bluff City



FBC Bluff City Community Easter Egg Hunt 2023 When: Saturday 11 a.m. Where: 219 Main Street, Bluff City



Greenwood Baptist Church Egg Hunt When: Friday 6 p.m. Where: 2999 S Greenwood Dr, Johnson City



Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church Easter Egg Hunt When: Sunday 12:30 p.m. Where: 136 Bob Jobe Rd, Johnson City, TN 37615



Kingsport Aquatic Center Easter Eggstravaganza When: Saturday 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Where: 1820 Meadowview Pkwy, Kingsport



Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church Community Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday 10:00 a.m. Where: King Commons Park, Johnson City



Sinking Creek Baptist Church Annual Easter Egg Hunt When: Saturday 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Where: 2313 Elizabethton Hwy, Johnson City



The River of Tri-Cities Church EasterMania Eggstravaganza When: Saturday 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Where: 1005 John Exum Pkwy, Johnson City



Town of Wise Easter Egg Hunt When: Thursday 9 a.m. – Friday Where: Big Glades Amphitheater



This list may not be complete, and event organizers may change scheduling and other details.