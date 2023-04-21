TRI-CITIES, Va./Tenn. (WJHL) — Saturday, April 22 marks National Drug Take Back Day and several local law enforcement agencies will be set up throughout the Tri-Cities.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), National Prescription Drug Take Back Day encourages the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes to prevent misuse and opioid addiction.

“Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That’s dangerous and often tragic. That’s why it was great to see thousands of folks from across the country clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in – safely and anonymously – a record amount of prescription drugs,” stated the DEA website.

Below are sites where you can drop off unneeded medications in the Tri-Cities on Saturday.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Kingsport Police Department

Where Dobyns-Bennett High School Food City, 300 Clinchfield Street Food City, 1205 North Eastman Road

When 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office

Where Boones Creek Christian Church

When 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office

Where Abingdon Food City, 151 Cook Street Bristol, Virginia Sam’s Club, 13249 Lee Highway Glade Pharmacy, 33472 Lee Highway, Glade Spring

When 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Greene County Sheriff’s Office