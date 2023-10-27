TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Several local law enforcement agencies and businesses are participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Take Back Day on Saturday.
“DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting,” the DEA’s website states.
Participants are asked to bring unused or expired medications to the following locations to dispose of them properly.
Elizabethton Police Department
- Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Elizabethton Police Department, 511 East F Street
Kingsport Police Department
- Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- 3 locations
- Dobyns-Bennett High School (1 Tribe Way)
- Food City (300 Clinchfield Street)
- Food City (1205 North Eastman Road)
- More information
Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office
- Boones Creek Christian Church’s parking lot, 2684 Boones Creek Road
- Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office
- Sam’s Club, 13249 Lee Highway, Bristol
- Food City, 151 Cook Street, Abingdon
- Glade Pharmacy, 33472 Lee Highway, Glade Spring
- Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
To view more information about the national event or for resources, click here.