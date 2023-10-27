TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Several local law enforcement agencies and businesses are participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Take Back Day on Saturday.

“DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting,” the DEA’s website states.

Participants are asked to bring unused or expired medications to the following locations to dispose of them properly.

Elizabethton Police Department

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Elizabethton Police Department, 511 East F Street

Kingsport Police Department

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

3 locations Dobyns-Bennett High School (1 Tribe Way) Food City (300 Clinchfield Street) Food City (1205 North Eastman Road)

Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office

Boones Creek Christian Church’s parking lot, 2684 Boones Creek Road

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office

Sam’s Club, 13249 Lee Highway, Bristol

Food City, 151 Cook Street, Abingdon

Glade Pharmacy, 33472 Lee Highway, Glade Spring

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

To view more information about the national event or for resources, click here.